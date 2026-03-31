Hypercharge Announces Appointment of Kyle Moncrief, CFA as VP, Corporate Development and FP&A, and Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kyle Moncrief, CFA, as Vice President, Corporate Development and Financial Planning & Analysis.

In this role, Mr. Moncrief will lead corporate strategy, long-term planning, and enterprise value creation initiatives, with a focus on advancing strategic partnerships, supporting revenue growth initiatives, and strengthening Hypercharge’s capital markets outreach. Working closely with the Company’s executive leadership, he will help advance capital deployment priorities and strategic partnerships as Hypercharge continues to scale across North America and assess strategic opportunities to accelerate long-term growth.

“Kyle brings a strong combination of business transformation, financial strategy, and M&A experience to Hypercharge at an important stage in the Company’s growth,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. “As Hypercharge continues to scale, his background in strategic planning, capital allocation, and corporate strategy will strengthen our ability to identify and execute on opportunities that support long-term value creation.”

Mr. Moncrief brings 14 years of experience across capital markets, corporate development, and operational strategy in sectors including technology, heavy equipment, last-mile energy, forestry, and oil and gas. He has established strategic partnerships, launched new offerings and led more than 20 transactions across North America and EMEA representing over $1 billion in enterprise value deployed.

Prior to joining Hypercharge, Mr. Moncrief served as VP, Corporate Development and FP&A at Zones Technologies. He previously held senior corporate development roles at Finning and 4Refuel, where he helped drive significant growth through new offerings, key partnerships, and acquisitions, while also contributing to the company’s energy transition strategy. At Finning, he worked closely with Hypercharge President and CEO, David Bibby, on growth-oriented initiatives and strategic development efforts. Prior to that he worked at Mercer International and co-founded a startup, Mewzy, and before that held capital markets roles at National Bank Capital Markets and TD Securities.

In connection with his appointment, Hypercharge has granted Mr. Moncrief 1,333,333 stock options. The options have an exercise price of $0.08, a five-year term, and will vest in equal installments over three years at 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, and 36 months from the date of grant.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Company is also announcing that Liam Firus, co-founder of Hypercharge, has resigned from its board of directors (the “Board”).

The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Firus for his leadership, service, and dedication since its founding in June 2021. His contributions have helped shape the Company’s growth and support its evolution into a multi-million-dollar revenue-generating business.

“On behalf of the entire Company, I want to sincerely thank Liam for his leadership, vision, and dedication since Hypercharge’s founding,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. “Liam has played an instrumental role in building the Company and helping position it for long-term success. His contributions have left a lasting mark on Hypercharge, and we are grateful for his continued support as the Company enters its next chapter.”

“It has been an incredible privilege to serve as a director and help build Hypercharge from the ground up as one of its founders,” said Mr. Firus. “Over the past five years, we have successfully grown Hypercharge from a pre-revenue idea into a multi-million-dollar revenue-generating business. With a strong operational foundation and clear path forward, this makes it the ideal time for me to step back from the board and focus on new initiatives. I have strong confidence in David and the management team’s vision and ability, and I remain deeply committed to Hypercharge’s success and will continue as a strong supporter and advocate for the team and its mission to accelerate EV adoption across North America.”

Equity Grants to the CEO

As FY26 comes to a close, the Board of Directors would also like to thank David Bibby, President and CEO, for his leadership, dedication, and contributions throughout the fiscal year. Under his guidance, Hypercharge has continued to advance its strategic objectives and strengthen its position for long-term growth.

In recognition of these efforts, the Company has granted 3,041,609 stock options (the “Options”) to Mr. Bibby and 3,041,609 restricted share units (“RSUs”). The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and will vest in four equal installments at 6, 12, 18 and 24 months from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest as to 50% on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 50% on the two-year anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s equity incentive plan.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Moncrief to the Company, including with respect to corporate strategy, long-term planning, capital deployment, strategic partnerships, financing initiatives, performance management, investor engagement, revenue growth initiatives, commercial pipeline development, and the Company’s continued growth across North America. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “could”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.