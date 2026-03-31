UgoWork’s lithium-ion batteries approved for integration with KION material handling equipment

New compatibility expands energy options for Linde customers

QUEBEC CITY, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a lithium-ion energy solutions provider specializing in the material handling industry, announced today that its lithium-ion battery solutions have been formally approved for use in Linde material handling equipment , part of the global KION Group and one of the world's leading manufacturers for forklift trucks and warehouse equipment, and a solutions and service provider for intralogistics. The company is represented in all major regions around the world through a service network spanning more than 100 countries.



This approval allows Linde customers to integrate UgoWork’s UL listed energy solutions alongside KION’s existing battery offering, giving its customers flexibility in choosing the forklift power system that best supports their operational objectives. For material handling teams running multiple shifts and in cold/hot environments, the combination offers unprecedented throughput levels and extends the lifespan of battery investments.

“Linde has a long-standing reputation for building robust, precision-engineered lift trucks, and our energy solutions are designed to complement that standard,” said David Mucciacciaro, CEO of UgoWork. “This approval means Linde customers can count on our leading lithium-ion battery solutions that support the performance of their fleet while offering a clear path to efficiency, safety, and long-term cost control. We’re very proud to be part of an energy ecosystem that lets customers choose which OEM solution works best for them.”

Following the recent appointment of its new CEO —an American leader based in the Midwest—UgoWork continues to accelerate its expansion across North America. Meet the team at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, April 13–16, at booth C11983 to see what’s next.

About KION North America

Supply chains must function reliably in the age of e-commerce, adapt flexibly to changing conditions, be energy and cost efficient and work in a resource-saving manner. KION focuses on these requirements.

KION equips warehouses, transshipment points, production plants and other hubs of world trade with forklift trucks, warehouse equipment, intelligent automation and control software.

We ensure an efficient flow of goods and a seamless flow of information that provides the necessary data in real time.

We develop AI-based networks to control complex processes, coordinate the interaction of individual systems and manage the use of resources. Learn more at kiongroup.com .

About UgoWork

UgoWork is on a mission to eliminate energy waste in the material handling industry. We develop smart lithium-ion forklift batteries and charging infrastructure engineered for the real world: non-stop pressure, tough warehouse conditions, and constant changes on the floor. Beyond products, we address every energy challenge—from understanding power consumption and grid constraints to optimizing asset life and managing large-scale fleet transitions.

We’re vertically integrated, so we control the entire experience, from manufacturing to deployment to service, and training, including plug-and-play integration with your fleet and facility systems. UL Listed and OEM-approved, our solutions are proven safe and the easiest to use.

From our base in Québec, Canada, we power some of the largest S&P 500 and Fortune 500 operations across North America—making lift truck energy one less thing to worry about. Learn more at ugowork.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Jean-François Marchand

Marketing Director

jf.marchand@ugowork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00d80dba-67c6-4d8d-a7c1-4109bffec0cf