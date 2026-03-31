Park Street A/S Annual General Meeting 2026









ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PARK STREET A/S

In accordance with article 6.2 of the articles of association, the annual general meeting of Park Street A/S (the "Company") is hereby called to be held on



28 April 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (Danish time)



The general meeting will be held at the Company’s address

Amaliegade 6, 2 tv, 1256 København K



AGENDA



The board of directors has prepared the following agenda: Board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year. Presentation and approval of the audited annual report. Board of directors’ proposed resolution on the appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the approved annual report. Presentation of and advisory vote of the remuneration report.



Authorisation to acquire treasury shares and amendment of the Articles of Association



Amendment of the Company's objective clause in the Articles of Association



Authorisation to hold electronic general meetings 8. Election of members to the board of directors.



Election of auditors.



Authorisation to the chair of the meeting 11. Any other business









Item 1 – Board of directors' report on the Company's activities the past year



The board of directors proposes that the general meeting takes note of the board of directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year



Item 2 – Presentation and approval of the annual report

The board of directors proposes that the audited annual report for the financial year 2025 is approved.

The annual report for 2025 is available on the Company's website: www.psnas.com.

Item 3 – Proposed resolution on appropriation of profit or covering of loss

The board of directors proposes that the results are transferred to the financial year 2026 in accordance with the approved annual report.

Item 4 – Presentation and advisory vote on the remuneration report

The Company has prepared a remuneration report for the financial year of 2025. The board of directors note that the remuneration report has been prepared in accordance with applicable law and the recommendations for corporate governance.

The remuneration report 2025 provides an overview of the total remuneration paid or owed to the board of directors and the executive management with respect to the financial year 2025. The remuneration report is available on the Company's website: www.psnas.com.

The board of directors proposes that the remuneration report for the financial year 2025 is approved by the general meeting.

Item 5 – Authorisation to acquire treasury shares and amendment of the Articles of Association



The board of directors proposes that the general meeting resolves to amend the clause 3.7 in the Articles of Association related to the authorization for company to acquire treasury shares.



Under the current Articles of Association, the board of directors is authorised until 21 April 2026 to allow the Company to acquire class A and class B treasury shares corresponding to up to 35% of the respective share classes. The new proposed clause is:

“The board of directors is authorised in the period until 28 April 2029 to allow the Company to acquire class A or Class B treasury shares corresponding to a total of 35% of the Company's class A and B share capital. The consideration paid for Class A must correspond to the price listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen on the date of acquisition. The purchase price for Class B shares will be determined as rolling weighted average purchase price of Class A shares, acquired during previous trading days of any given announced buyback program.”

Item 6 – Amendment of the Company's objective clause in the Articles of Association

The Board of Directors proposes that article 2.1 of the Articles of Association is amended.

Current wording of article 2.1:

“The Company’s objective shall be capital investment in real property according to the judgement of the Board of Directors, together with related activities.”

Proposed new wording of article 2.1:

“The Company’s objective shall be capital investment in real property according to the judgement of the Board of Directors, together with related activities, including investments in companies and activities related to the built environment and the use of space.”

Item 7 – Authorisation to hold electronic general meetings



The board of directors proposes to amend the article clause 6.1 as follows:

“The General Meeting shall be the supreme authority of the Company. The Ordinary General Meeting shall be held each year before the end of May.

The Board of Directors is authorised to decide that general meetings are held as physical meetings, as fully electronic general meetings without physical attendance, or as partially electronic general meetings where shareholders may choose to participate either physically or electronically.

Shareholders participating electronically shall have the same rights as shareholders attending in person, including the right to attend, express their opinions and vote at the general meeting.

The Board of Directors shall ensure that the general meeting is conducted in a secure and reliable manner and that the identity of shareholders participating electronically is duly verified.

Physical general meetings shall be held in Aarhus or Copenhagen.”

Item 8 – Election of board of directors

Pursuant to section 13.1 of the Company's articles of association, the general meeting elects 3-6 mem- bers to the board of directors. Elected members are chosen for a period of one year at a time. There- fore, the elected period for any such member expires on the annual general meeting. Re-election is possible.

The board of directors proposes that Anita Nassar, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong, Claes Peter Rading, Medha Pattem, and Dhruv Pattem be elected as board members

Item 9 – Election of auditors

In accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee, the board of directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, CVR no. 33771231 (PwC) is re- elected as the Company's auditor.

The audit committee has confirmed that the committee has not been influenced by any third party and that the committee has not been subject to any agreements restricting the general meeting's election of auditors to certain categories or lists of auditors or auditing firms.

Item 10 – Authorisation to the chair of the meeting

The board of directors proposes that the chair of the general meeting is authorised (with delegation powers) with the application and registration to the Danish Business Authority (Erhvervsstyrelsen) for any resolutions passed, including to make any such amendments and additions to the resolutions, which may be necessary in connection with the registration.

Documents available at the Company's office and website

The following documents will no later than on 31 March 2026 be made available for the shareholders' inspection at the Company's website or its address: (i) this notice, including the agenda and the com- plete proposals (included in this notice), (ii) the total number of shares and voting rights as at the date of this notice (included in this notice), (iii) the audited annual report for the financial year 2025, (iv) the remuneration report for the financial year 2025, (v) information and background of candidates up for election to the board of directors, and (vi) proxy and postal vote forms.

Majority requirements





The proposals under the agenda's items 2, 3, 8, 9 and 10 may be adopted with a simple majority.

The proposals under agenda items 5, 6 and 7 require adoption by at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the share capital represented at the general meeting

The vote for the remuneration report under the agenda's item 4 is solely advisory.

Postal vote

Shareholders may choose to vote by postal vote prior to the holding of the general meeting. As at the date of this notice, postal voting forms will be available at the Company's website www.psnas.com.

Postal votes may be submitted via the PSN shareholder portal on the Company's website www.psnas.com or by email to GF@computershare.dk or by sending the postal vote by post to Com- putershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26 D, 1. floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

Postal votes must be received by the Company or Computershare A/S no later than on Monday, 27 April 2026 at 12:00 p.m. Noon (Danish Time) .

Proxy

Shareholders may attend the general meeting by proxy in which the shareholders may choose to elect the board of directors or any other named third party as their proxy. As at the date of this notice, proxy forms will be available at the Company's website: www.psnas.com.

Proxies must be submitted via the PSN shareholder portal on the Company's website: www.psnas.com or by email to GF@computershare.dk or by sending the signed proxy to Computershare A/S, Lotten- borgvej 26 D, 1. floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby, Denmark.

In case of a third party proxy, the shareholder must request an admission card and voting card in the name of such third party. In addition, the proxy must provide proof of his or her right to attend the general meeting by presenting documentation for the application for registration and by presenting a written and dated proxy form.

Proxies granted to the board of directors must be proxies to cast votes only in accordance with the board of directors' recommendations or according to a proxy form.

Proxies must be received by the Company or Computershare A/S no later than on Friday, 24 April 2026 at 11:59 p.m. (Danish time) .

Admission cards, voting cards and record date

The right to attend and vote at the general meeting is granted to shareholders who are recorded in the register of shareholders no later than one week prior to the holding of the general meeting (the "Record Date"), or shareholders who no later than on this date have notified and substantiated the acquisition of shares with the purpose of being recorded in the Company's register of shareholders. Shareholders, or shareholders' proxies, must request for admission cards no later than on Friday, 24 April 2026 at 11:59 p.m. (Danish time) .

Admission cards for the annual general meeting will be sent electronically by email to the email address stated in the PSN shareholders portal at registration. The admission card must be presented at the general meeting either electronically on a smartphone/tablet or in printed form.



Shareholders having requested admission cards without specifying their email address may pick up their admission cards at the entrance to the general meeting upon presentation of a valid ID.

Voting cards will be handed out at the access control at the general meeting



The Record Date is Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Questions from the shareholders





Should shareholders have submissions to individual items on the agenda, they are encouraged to send these before the general meeting is held to ease the holding of the general meeting.



Submissions and questions may be sent per email to parkstreet@parkstreet.dk no later than on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 11:59 p.m. (Danish Time) .



Submissions at the general meeting

After the presentation of each item on the agenda it will be possible to submit questions and discuss the proposals.

The management will, on the request of any shareholder, disclose any information available on matters of importance to the assessment of the annual report or the Company's general position, to the extent this may happen without any significant detrimental effect on the Company.



Share capital and voting rights





The Company's share capital amounts to a nominal value of DKK 43,381,248, divided into

DKK 11,198,178 class A-shares of DKK 1.00 each or multiples thereof and DKK 32,183,070 class B-shares of DKK 1.00 or multiples thereof. Each share of DKK 1.00 carries one vote.





Thus, the class A-shares and the class B-shares carry the same voting rights.

The total number of voting rights of the Company that may be exercised at the general meeting amounts to 43,381,248















Copenhagen, 31 March 2026

Park Street A/S

board of directors

Attachment