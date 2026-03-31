Fixed Asset Management Software Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of IBM, Infor, Tracet Enterprise, Oracle America, Sage Software and More

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Asset Management Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights, addressing global market size, regional shares, competitor data, and emerging trends crucial for industry navigation.

The fixed asset management software market has witnessed significant expansion, projected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2025 to $5.14 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%. This upward trend is due to increasing enterprise asset digitization, a growing necessity for regulatory compliance reporting, and heightened investments in IT infrastructure. The market is expected to further escalate to $8.39 billion by 2030, driven by AI-driven analytics, cloud deployment demand from SMEs, and integration with ERP systems.

The integration of IoT devices is a major driver for market growth, enhancing real-time data capabilities, predictive maintenance, and asset utilization. A 2022 Ericsson report highlights that broadband IoT connections reached 1.3 billion, with projections indicating dominance by 4G connections by 2028. North East Asia leads in cellular IoT connections, set to surpass 2 billion by 2023, showcasing IoT's role in the market's growth.

Strategic partnerships are boosting capabilities in asset management. For instance, Yokogawa Electric Corporation's partnership with Radial Software Group B.V. in 2023 leverages AI solutions for enhanced asset management, improving risk management and digital transformation. Similarly, Aptean Inc.'s acquisition of SSG Insight in 2024 underscores efforts to expand cloud-based Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) offerings globally.

Prominent players in the market include IBM, Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, and more. The Asia-Pacific region led the market share in 2025 and is poised for rapid growth. The report covers regions such as Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, among others. This growth is despite challenges posed by tariffs, notably affecting on-premises deployment costs in North America and Europe, while simultaneously spurring cloud adoption and scalable platform expansions.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global viewpoint with comprehensive coverage of 16 geographies.

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Comprehend customer demographics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess market potential through total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

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Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Software; Services

Software; Services Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud

On-Premises; Cloud Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Large Enterprises; SMEs End Users: Energy, Utilities, Manufacturing, IT, Telecom, Media, Healthcare

Subsegments:

Software: Asset Tracking, Depreciation Management, Reporting Software

Asset Tracking, Depreciation Management, Reporting Software Services: Implementation, Consulting, Maintenance, Support Services

The report mentions leading companies like IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP, and several others across involved geographies including Australia, China, India, and the USA, among others. It also inherently provides data segmentation, competitive market share analysis, and sourcing references.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Fixed Asset Management Software market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Infor Inc.

Tracet Enterprise

Oracle America Inc.

Sage Software Inc.

Aptean India Pvt Ltd.

SAP SE

Ramco Systems Limited

FMIS Ltd.

AssetWorks LLC

ManageEngine AssetExplorer

UpKeep Technologies Inc.

InvGate Assets

AssetCloud by Wasp Barcode Technologies

Cheqroom NV

Ivanti Inc.

Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets

Deltek Inc.

Reftab LLC

EZOfficeInventory

AssetWorks LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cf2nd

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