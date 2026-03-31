IEM Named No. 50 on Inc.’s 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

Fremont, California, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2026 -- Industrial Electric Mfg.™ (IEM), a leading provider of custom power distribution and control systems for over 75 years, today announced it has been named No. 50 on the sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Pacific. IEM achieved 164% revenue growth over the two-year evaluation period, earning its place among the Pacific region’s most dynamic and high-performing companies. The region includes California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii and Alaska.





“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region,” said Clayton Such, CEO of IEM. “This recognition reflects the strength of our team, the trust of our customers, and our disciplined focus on delivering reliable, high-quality power solutions for critical infrastructure. It underscores our commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and long-term value creation, and we look forward to sustaining this momentum in the years ahead.”



IEM’s continued growth is powered by its ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end electrical distribution and control system solutions for mission-critical applications across industries, including utilities, data centers, renewable energy, healthcare, and industrial markets. As demand for resilient, efficient, and scalable power systems increases, IEM remains focused on innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric solutions.



“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.



An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent businesses driving economic growth within their respective regions. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a two-year period, highlighting organizations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and market leadership.





About IEM

Industrial Electric Mfg.™ (IEM), headquartered in Fremont, California, is North America’s largest independent full-line manufacturer of electrical distribution and integrated control systems. For more than 75 years, IEM has delivered customer-specific power solutions to growth industries, combining engineering expertise, flexible design and manufacturing, and scalable capabilities to support complex and innovative projects.

For more information about IEM, please visit www.iemfg.com.



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact Info



Brandon Borgna

brandon.borgna@iemfg.com

+1 336-698-6094

Attachment