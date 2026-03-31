Associated Wholesale Grocers and Symbotic Announce Major Warehouse Automation Project at Gulf Coast Division Support Center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. and WILMINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, and Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in AI‑enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, announced a strategic agreement to deploy next-generation warehouse automation at AWG’s Gulf Coast Division Support Center in Pearl River, Louisiana.

The project represents a significant step forward in strengthening operational efficiency, improving service reliability, and enhancing long‑term supply chain resilience across AWG’s distribution network.

AWG’s Gulf Coast Division Support Center currently handles over 22 million cases of dry grocery annually, using fully manual processes. Increasing operational demands, coupled with challenges like labor retention in manual roles, rising equipment repair and distribution costs, weather-related disruptions, and capacity limitations, all require ongoing future investments. These factors prompted AWG to pursue a more scalable and resilient solution to support continued growth and improve service to the communities its member retailers serve.

To address these challenges, AWG will deploy Symbotic’s high‑density, end‑to‑end automation system across approximately 114,000 square feet of the existing facility. Once fully operational, the automated system is expected to handle nearly 19 million cases annually, significantly improving order accuracy, reducing product damage, increasing operational consistency, and creating additional capacity within the existing footprint.

“The Symbotic automation solution will directly address supply chain risks by consolidating the majority of our Gulf Coast Division Support Center grocery volume into a highly automated environment. This will reduce labor dependency, damage and repair costs, and create a safer, more resilient operation. Most importantly, it allows us to grow without the expense of building additional space, driving long-term capital savings while protecting service to our members,” said Richard Kearns, AWG’s Executive Vice President, Distribution & Logistics.

From Symbotic’s perspective, the project reinforces the company’s commitment to reimagining the supply chain and transforming the movement of goods through intelligent automation – all while bringing unparalleled value to the customer.

“We are proud and excited to partner with Associated Wholesale Grocers on this important transformation,” said Brian Alexander, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Symbotic. “AWG’s Gulf Coast facility supports independent grocers that are vital to their local communities. Through the implementation of our ultra-high-density AI‑enabled automation platform, that ecosystem will be powered by a more reliable, efficient, and flexible operation that can adapt to changing demand while improving service, safety, and resiliency.”

Construction preparation and facility modifications are expected to begin in early 2027, followed by system installation, testing, and integration. AWG anticipates the automated platform will go live in the fourth quarter of 2027.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED WHOLESALE GROCERS, INC.

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving approximately 1,100 member companies operating more than 3,500 locations across 33 states from nine wholesale division support centers. Consolidated sales for AWG in 2025 were $12.2 billion. In addition to its cooperative wholesale operations, AWG operates subsidiary companies providing real estate and supermarket development services and pharmaceutical products. For more information, visit www.awginc.com.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

For more information please contact:

AWG Media Contact

Lori Turner

Executive Director of Communications, Board and Member Relations

communications@awginc.com

Symbotic Media Contact

Matt Buckley

Vice President, Communications

mediainquiry@symbotic.com