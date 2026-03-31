ELEHEAR Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026

New York, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEHEAR is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.





Over the past 1 year, ELEHEAR has launched two category-defining products that together redefined what OTC hearing technology can deliver. In July 2025, ELEHEAR introduced Beyond Pro, a flagship AI-powered hearing aid built on VOCCLEAR® 2.0, delivering a 30% improvement in speech clarity, DNN noise reduction, and real-time AI translation across 20 languages, all at $599. Within months of launch, Beyond Pro earned the HearAdvisor Expert Choice Award 2025, the Red Dot Design Concept Award, and recognition in USA Today's 50 Top Picks for CES 2025, making it one of the most decorated OTC hearing aids in the category's short history.



At CES 2026, ELEHEAR unveiled Delight: its most compact and technically ambitious product to date. Built with the ergonomic sensibility of modern consumer earbuds, this ITC hearing aid delivers clinical-grade AI performance in a form factor people actually want to wear all day. It directly challenges the $2,000+ pricing of traditional hearing aids without compromising on sound quality — closing a gap the industry had long accepted as permanent.



In a market where fewer than one in five people who could benefit from hearing aids actually seek help, ELEHEAR’s mission, “Hear The Future,” is more than a brand tagline; it is a commitment to the millions still waiting for a product worth saying yes to.



The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.



“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don’t just adapt to change—they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”



ABOUT ELEHEAR



ELEHEAR is a leading innovator in AI-powered over-the-counter hearing technology. Driven by the mission Hear The Future, ELEHEAR combines proprietary VOCCLEAR® AI to deliver clinical-grade hearing performance at a fraction of traditional hearing aid costs — making advanced hearing support accessible to the millions underserved by the conventional audiology model. As the sole OTC hearing aid brand on Fast Company’s 2026 Most Innovative Companies list, ELEHEAR has solidified its position with top-tier ratings from HearAdvisor, Forbes, and HearingTracker. Explore our award-winning hearing technology at www.elehear.com.



Media contact: PR@Elehear.com





