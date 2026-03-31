XPPen Partners with the Dream Sequence 3D Community Challenge: Connecting Creators Through Technology and Creativity

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen is honored to have once again supported this year’s "Dream Sequence" 3D Community Challenge to empower creators and celebrate the boundless possibilities of digital art. The competition ran from January 31 to March 1, 2026 , bringing together artists from around the world to push the limits of animation, rhythm, and storytelling. The winners and Top 100 works were announced via a livestream on March 15, 2026.

Founded in 2020 by renowned 3D artist Pwnisher, the 3D Community Challenge has attracted over 30,000 digital creators to date. Each edition features a distinct theme—this year's "Dream Sequence" offered artists a stage to turn imagination into visual masterpieces.





Ted Heemskerk, the 3rd-place winner of this year’s competition, used XPPen products to create his entry, shared his thoughts on the challenge: "To be one of the top 5 winners is a really big achievement for me. I’m always blown away by the amazing art people create for these challenges. It feels very special to be part of it. The integration of animation and rhythm this year was a really fun twist, especially watching the final montages. It pushed me to explore new ideas that I wouldn’t normally get. These competitions are a great motivation for creating personal work while connecting with other artists and growing together."

The Unique Appeal of "Dream Sequence"

The challenge received 1,498 submissions from 99 countries. As the first music-inspired edition in the series, "Dream Sequence" invited artists to explore the synesthetic connection between sound, emotion, and motion—a departure from previous challenges that focused primarily on static compositions or narrative structures. To meet the competition’s technical demands, participants adhered to strict specifications: a mandatory 90-degree camera rotation, a 120-frame animation at 30 fps, and precise synchronization with the provided 120 BPM beat using on-beat keyframes.





Empowering Artists with Precision and Fluidity in Creation

This year's competition required tools that offer both precision and flexibility. XPPen provided the champion with the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 165Hz — the world's first 165Hz high refresh rate drawing display, ensuring smooth, lag free rendering for an uninterrupted creative experience. Equipped with the X Color Master solution for precise color accuracy and 16K pressure-level styli that capture every fine detail, this professional drawing display helps creators turn rhythmic beats into striking visual art.





The runner-up received the Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2), a professional creation tool with 4K resolution, known for its exceptional color accuracy and fine touch precision. Having previously won this model in the last challenge, Ted Heemskerk, also a winner this year, used the Artist Pro 19 (Gen 2) to create his award-winning piece. He added, "I use it not only for drawing but also a lot for animating objects and characters. It feels way more natural than using a mouse. It's smooth and improves my workflow. The wide color range is essential when color and lighting are key to the final result."

For more information on XPPen's complete product range, please visit the official website via https://www.xp-pen.com/





From the Challenge to Everyday Creativity, Supporting Every Artist's Passion

XPPen is proud to support initiatives that foster creativity and collaboration. More than a competition, the 3D Community Challenge is a global space where artists inspire one another by sharing creative insights and behind-the-scenes moments on social media.

XPPen has long supported this spirit of collaboration by partnering with prestigious global events such as the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the Ottawa International Animation Festival, and the World Illustration Awards, as well as major game IPs like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Beyond sponsoring competitions, XPPen has created an interactive online XPPen community https://community.xp-pen.com/ , where artists can stay updated with the latest news, access helpful tutorials, and share inspiration with creators worldwide.





As the leading digital art innovation brand, XPPen will continue to support every creator on their artistic journey, exploring the limitless possibilities of art — and looks forward to witnessing the birth of more amazing works alongside art enthusiasts from around the world.