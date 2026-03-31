Tokyo Lifestyle Enters Health Product, Cosmetics and Liquors Sale and Purchase Agreement with TASLY HONG KONG to Expand Presence in China

Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia, today announced that it has entered into a master agreement for the sale and purchase of goods (the “Agreement”) with TASLY (HONG KONG) INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED (“TASLYHONG KONG”), a Hong Kong-based trading company, for the distribution of its health products, cosmetics and liquors. The Company expects this collaboration to strengthen and expand its presence in China’s health product market.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Tokyo Lifestyle agrees to sell its premium health products, cosmetics and liquors to TASLY HONG KONG on an outright basis during the one-year term commencing March 1, 2026. The specific terms and conditions for each supply of goods, including product names, unit prices, quantities and delivery dates, shall be agreed upon in individual agreements entered into between the parties during the term. Tokyo Lifestyle will provide updates on the progress of the transaction from time to time.

TASLY HONG KONG is a subsidiary of Tasly Holding Group Co., Ltd., a leading solution provider in China’s pharmaceutical and healthcare services sector and one of the country’s top 500 manufacturing enterprises. In China’s health product industry, “Tasly” is a well-known name with strong brand recognition. TASLY HONG KONG is primarily engaged in trading and health industry operations, supported by its distribution network across China. According to Deep Market Insights, China’s nutraceuticals market was valued at US$58.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$109.89 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.38%.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented, “We believe this significant sales agreement with TASLY HONG KONG will further strengthen our presence in China’s health products market and adjacent regions. By combining our diverse, high-quality product portfolio with TASLY HONG KONG’s extensive network and broad footprint in the pan-health sector, we expect to generate strong synergies and a meaningful multiplier effect. We are also optimistic that this collaboration will extend beyond the initial one-year term and create sustainable value for both companies.

“In addition, this partnership builds on our existing presence in the Hong Kong market and will further enhance our brand recognition and distribution capabilities across the broader East Asian region. Looking ahead, we believe this successful model will unlock additional partnership opportunities with leading brands in China.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), collectible cards and trendy toys (including Pokémon cards, BE@RBRICK and other trendy products) and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com