Inc. Names Aerospike to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike Inc. today announced its inclusion in the annual Inc. Regionals: Pacific list. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, this prestigious ranking features the fastest-growing private companies in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.

Aerospike is seeing strong demand from enterprises building and scaling AI in production. Half of the company’s revenue now comes from customers running machine learning and AI applications, including fraud detection, risk scoring, personalization, and real-time decisioning. As companies expand into generative and agentic AI, they need infrastructure that can deliver fresh data with predictable performance.

Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period. Between 2022 and 2024, these 134 private companies had a median growth rate of 94%; by 2024, they’d also added 7,503 jobs and $2.5 billion to the region’s economy.

“The market has moved past AI pilots and into production,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Companies are under pressure to show real return on AI investments, and that starts with infrastructure that can keep up with real-time data demands at scale. Aerospike helps them do that with a real-time database while using up to 80% less infrastructure than legacy or point solutions.”

Aerospike’s growth and innovation continue to receive widespread industry recognition. In addition to the Inc. Regionals, Aerospike has been named to the national Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four years in a row. In 2025, it was also named a winner of SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Awards for Database 8 and the Data Breakthrough Award for Graph Database Solution of the Year .

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere — they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions.”

Join Aerospike at Google Cloud Next, April 22–24, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. Visit Booth #3223 to learn how Aerospike supports real-time, production-scale AI applications.

About Aerospike

Aerospike is the real-time database for mission-critical use cases and workloads, including machine learning, generative, and agentic AI. Aerospike powers millions of transactions per second with millisecond latency, at a fraction of the cost of other databases. Global leaders, including Adobe, Airtel, Barclays, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, Grab, HDFC Bank, PayPal, Sony Interactive Entertainment, The Trade Desk, and Wayfair, rely on Aerospike for customer 360, fraud detection, real-time bidding, profile stores, recommendation engines, and other use cases. Try Aerospike for free: aerospike.com/try-now .