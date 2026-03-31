butter LONDON Unveils Nail Blush Restorative Treatment: A First-of-Its-Kind Colour + Care Hybrid for Stronger, Healthier-Looking Nails

Atlanta, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- butter LONDON announces the launch of Nail Blush Restorative Treatment, an innovative solution designed to address a growing modern beauty challenge: achieving polished, beautiful nails while restoring strength and health after repeated exposure to gels, acrylics, and long-wear manicures.

As gel manicures, acrylics, and long-wear nail systems become increasingly popular, consumers are searching for a nail strengthener for damaged nails and an effective post-gel nail repair solution to restore brittle, peeling, and weakened nails. Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON answers this need as a comprehensive nail recovery treatment—combining intensive repair with a sheer, wearable tint.

While traditional treatments offer repair benefits, they often lack visual appeal—leaving nails looking bare, clinical, or unfinished. Recognizing this gap, butter LONDON set out to redefine the category by creating a product that delivers both performance and aesthetic confidence.

Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON is a a colour + care nail treatment hybrid that strengthens nails while imparting a soft, healthy flush of colour. Powered by high-performance ingredients, including:

Hexanal — a patented nail-strengthening molecule shown to improve nail hardness

Hibiscus Extract to condition

Buckwheat Seed Extract to enhance resilience

This skincare-inspired formula works as a targeted nail recovery treatment, helping restore nails from within. In consumer perception testing, 95% of users reported nails felt stronger and more protected after two weeks of use.

Beyond treatment, Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON offers immediate visual transformation. Its sheer, buildable tint creates a naturally polished look during the recovery process. One coat delivers a clean, subtle flush, while two coats build a more radiant finish—offering a modern, effortless aesthetic suitable for any occasion.

“Nail Blush was created to eliminate the compromise between nail health and appearance,” said Kelly Eisenberg, Senior Brand Director for butter LONDON. “Consumers shouldn’t have to choose between repairing their nails and feeling confident. This product allows them to do both—beautifully.”

The launch reflects a broader shift toward “skinification” of nail care, where treatment-first formulas prioritize nail health, minimal maintenance, and natural beauty. Consumers increasingly seek solutions like post-gel nail repair and treatments for weak nails that also deliver a polished finish between salon visits.

Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON was designed for:

Post-gel recovery

Post-acrylic repair

Weak or thin nails

Everyday strengthening

Natural manicure look Nail Blush empowers consumers to maintain a polished look while actively improving nail health.

As a multitasking nail strengthener for damaged nails, Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON empowers consumers to maintain a polished look while actively improving nail health. With Nail Blush Restorative Treatment, butter LONDON redefines nail repair—proving that a nail recovery treatment can be worn, seen, and celebrated.

Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON will be available beginning March 26th, 2026. It in 0.3 oz/11ml bottles for $14 in three sheer, buildable shades with a satin finish:

Cheeky Berry – a juicy berry flush

Sunset Glow – a warm peachy-coral

Dewy Rose – a soft, glimmery pink

Nail Blush Restorative Treatment by butter LONDON will be available at the following retail locations:

Butterlondon.com

Macys.com

Amazon.com

About butter LONDON

Founded in 2005, butter LONDON is a prestige beauty brand known for high-performance nail care, clean formulations, and runway-inspired color innovation. The brand pioneered “better-for-you” nail formulas and today offers a full range of 21-Free nail products, nail treatments, and cosmetics formulated with a skincare-inspired philosophy. Over the past 20 years, butter LONDON has earned more than 40 beauty awards, reinforcing its reputation for innovation and product excellence. We believe beauty should leave you feeling happy and looking polished. butter LONDON is Feel Good Beauty® you can trust.