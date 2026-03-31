Anathapindika Shines Spotlight on Detoxification During National Nutrition Month

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is National Nutrition Month. As part of the ongoing focus on nutrition, Anathapindika is shining a spotlight on the growing awareness around detoxification. Its trio of supplements, Super Immune, Super Brain Health, and Super System Booster, remains effective natural tools for consumers to remove toxins and unwanted materials from their bodies as part of a more holistic, robust approach to nutrition.

National Nutrition Month was established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. It is an annual campaign for informed food choices, physical activity, and similar health-related initiatives designed to support better lifestyles. For the team at Anathapindika Health, National Nutrition Month is also an opportunity to think beyond what goes into the body.

“There is a lot more to health than what you eat,” said Anathapindika founder Intaek Lee. “Exercise is a good example of how additional elements can factor into a healthy lifestyle. Supplements are also important — including those that help with detoxification.”

Detoxification is where Anathapindika Health shines. Its unique products, formulated by Lee, don’t focus on adding nutrition to the body. Instead, they accelerate the removal of environmental toxins from the body, including heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, and harmful food additives. This clears harmful elements out of the way before adding healthy nutrients.

“It’s an easy step to overlook,” said Lee. “Even in a month spent focusing on nutrition and exercise, it’s easy to skip over the harmful elements already present in our bodies. But we should take steps to remove those first if we want to maintain health over time. That is why we’ve developed our formulas, to detoxify the body as part of a long-term approach to health and nutrition.”

Anathapindika has enjoyed a stretch of rapid growth in North America since launching in the US in late 2025. Along with growing its online presence, the detoxification brand announced placements in multiple brick-and-mortar chains, including AlchePharma Naturals, Harvest Naturals, and Greens Nutrition. The brand was also busy at ECRM, where its detoxification trio caught the eye of many buyers at the Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session in September.

About Anathapindika Health

Anathapindika Health LLC was founded by Dr. Intaek Lee in July 2023 in Frisco, Texas, after months of product development. In May 2024, it relocated to Chesterfield, Missouri. In the past, Lee had worked as a scientist at the Yale School of Medicine for years alongside renowned Biomedical Scientist James Rothman. Lee is also a Buddhist meditation trainer. His health and wellness brand brings together his scientific acumen and spiritual passion to create informed solutions for natural health. Learn more at anathapindika.com.