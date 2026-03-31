Stingray Announces that NBC Sports Radio is Launching on TuneIn, Expanding Free Access to Premium Live Sports Audio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, today announced that NBC Sports Radio is launching on TuneIn, bringing marquee sports talk programming and live play-by-play coverage to listeners. TuneIn will stream NBC Sports audio simulcasts, including live daily studio shows from NBC Sports Now such as Pro Football Talk Live, The Dan Patrick Show and Chris Simms Unbuttoned, along with select live play-by-play events.



“TuneIn’s broad reach and capabilities make it a great fit for NBC Sports Radio’s lineup of live events and daily shows,” said Aileen Sokol, Vice President of Content Partnership Development at NBC Sports. “This partnership allows us to further expand our distribution and bring our premier content to a wide audience.”



As sports content expands beyond traditional television and subscription platforms, streaming audio has emerged as a natural extension for live coverage. With sports being one of the few remaining appointment-driven categories in media, audio gives fans another way to stay connected to their favorite teams and athletes.



“We are excited to add NBC Sports Radio 24/7 streaming content to the TuneIn lineup,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer at TuneIn. “Their combination of best-in-class daily programming with live sports play-by-play adds meaningful depth to our extensive free sports lineup.”



TuneIn is the destination for live sports, with comprehensive access to local and national sports talk content. Its global platform reaches 75 million monthly active users in 122 countries and is integrated into over 200 vehicles and devices, allowing fans to listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.



Listeners can stream NBC Sports via the TuneIn app, TuneIn.com, Amazon Alexa, Sonos and other smart devices. For more information on TuneIn and NBC Sports programming available on the platform, please visit https://tunein.com/.



About Stingray

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.



About TuneIn

TuneIn, Stingray's streaming audio platform, brings together live sports, news, radio, music, audiobooks and podcasts from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

