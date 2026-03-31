Rocket Doctor Further Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Product and Engineering Hires

Rocket Doctor appoints two senior leaders, bringing extensive backgrounds across digital health, AI-driven clinical product development, and scalable enterprise platforms

Director of Product, Dr. Anikia Nelson brings deep expertise in AI-driven clinical workflow design and product strategy, with leadership roles at Doximity, Clarify Health, and Milliman and training from Duke and MIT

Director of Engineering, Bilal Malik brings over a decade of experience architecting AI-enabled, cloud-native systems and scaling high-performance engineering teams across healthcare and enterprise platforms, with training in Computer Science from NYU

These new appointments underscore Rocket Doctor’s continued expansion and innovation across its digital health platform and marketplace

Vancouver, BC, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary Rocket Doctor Inc (“Rocket Doctor”) has appointed two additional senior leaders to its team as part of a strategic initiative to advance its digital health platform and marketplace, strengthen product and engineering capabilities, and support continued growth across North America. Dr. Anikia Nelson joins as Director of Product, and Bilal Malik as Director of Engineering, where they will be responsible for overseeing and enhancing product direction, platform innovation, scalability, and platform interoperability - liaising between our clinical and technology teams.

Dr. Nelson joins Rocket Doctor with deep expertise at the intersection of clinical care, product strategy, and AI-driven healthcare innovation. A physician by training, she brings over a decade of experience translating complex clinical workflows into scalable digital products.

Prior to Rocket Doctor, Dr. Nelson was a Physician Strategy Manager at Doximity, where she led clinical workflow design and generative AI use-case development for products including Doximity GPT and Scribe, driving physician adoption across care settings. She also previously served as Senior Director, Clinical Product Management at Clarify Health Solutions, leading product development and commercialization for payer-facing analytics platforms supporting value-based care and national market adoption, and earlier contributed to product strategy at Milliman. In her role as Director of Product, Dr. Nelson will lead Rocket Doctor’s product vision and roadmap, focusing on delivering solutions that physicians can trust and adopt.

Bilal Malik brings more than a decade of experience leading engineering teams and building scalable, high-performance systems across healthcare and enterprise environments, with expertise in AI-enabled, cloud-native platforms.

Prior to Rocket Doctor, Bilal was Head of AI Strategy & Practice at Pricedex Software, where he led the development of agentic AI frameworks to automate complex software development workflows and improve engineering velocity. He previously served as Director of Software Development at Pricedex and Director of Professional Services & Program Management at Cinnova Technologies, leading large-scale digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Across his career, Bilal has built distributed systems supporting billions in transaction volume, delivered HIPAA-compliant platforms, and led organizations through SOC 2 and ISO 27001 readiness. As Director of Engineering, he will oversee Rocket Doctor’s engineering organization, focusing on scalability, AI integration, and secure, high-performance infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Nelson and Bilal to the Rocket Doctor team,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “Dr. Nelson brings a powerful combination of clinical expertise and product leadership, while Bilal’s experience scaling complex platforms will be critical as we continue to grow and innovate. Together, they strengthen our ability to make high-quality healthcare more accessible through technology.”

With the recently announced growth in the US especially, these additions mark an important step in Rocket Doctor’s ongoing strategy to scale its platform, further enhance its AI capabilities, and expand its reach across underserved and high-demand markets. By investing in world-class product and engineering leadership, Rocket Doctor is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver more efficient, equitable healthcare solutions at scale.

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate 143,388 restricted share units (“RSUs”) and 5,738 stock options (“Options”) to consultants and employees of the Company and its subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc.

The Options are each exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.70 per share for a period of three years from the grant date and subject to vesting provisions. The RSUs are valid for a term of three years and are subject to vesting provisions. All Options and RSUs are subject to the terms of the Company’s equity plans and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io





For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.