Media Industry Trailblazers Join Sports Studio Advisory Board, Strengthening the Mission to Make Live Sports Free for Every Fan

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Studio Inc., the company behind Free Live Sports , one of the world's largest destinations for free sports content, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, bringing together five accomplished media and technology executives. The advisors bring deep expertise spanning streaming strategy, sports media, CTV monetization, and brand marketing, and will help guide the platform’s next phase of growth.

Ben Grad, Principal, Riverloft Advisors; Former SVP, FuboTV

Grad architected Fubo’s sports-centric content strategy and served as a senior member of the leadership team that grew Fubo from a niche startup into a billion-dollar NYSE-listed enterprise and successful exit to Disney. Prior to Fubo, he spent a decade at Verizon, leading content strategy and acquisition.

“In today’s consumer video landscape, sports increasingly drives live viewership, and consumers — faced with an ever-expanding array of choices — continue to gravitate toward free platforms. Uniquely positioned at the intersection of these powerful trends, Free Live Sports is primed to capitalize on both.”

Marshall Cohen, Former EVP, AOL Time Warner; MTV Networks Founding Team

Cohen was part of the original founding management team at MTV and VH1 and helped launch ESPN2, Comedy Central, and TV Land. He later served as Senior Vice President at AOL Time Warner under COO Robert Pittman and was inducted into the Cable Television Pioneers in 2012. Today, he serves on numerous boards.

“Today’s consumer is on CTV, and increasingly in front of FAST channels. Layer in sports programming and the urgency of live viewing, and you have a powerful, winning formula for engaging audiences.”

Chris Karl, Managing Director of Investment Bank, JEGI LEONIS; Former Senior Executive, Yahoo!

Karl brings more than 25 years of media sales and digital innovation experience, having held senior roles at Yahoo!, Mediamath, and Sonobi, and advised leading CTV companies, including OTT Studio and Beachfront Media. He currently focuses on M&A advisory for technology, media, and marketing services companies at JEGI LEONIS.

“The team at Sports Studio has aggregated the largest collection of sports rights and content on a single ad-supported platform, bringing fans the sports they love 24/7 on any connected device. In the world of ad-supported content, the sports category stands alone in its ability to draw audiences and engagement at levels that are the envy of the entire media and entertainment marketplace.”

Matt Meyerson, Founder, RPRT Communications

Meyerson is the founder of the athlete management firm, RPRT, which focuses on action and adventure athletes and creators. He was an early shareholder in Beyond Meat (IPO) and advisor/seed investor in Hobnob.io (acquired by Zazzle). He is also a limited partner in Leeds United and a board member/owner of a soon-to-announced English Rugby League side.

“Being able to watch just about any sport you can think of 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on any device for free is the future of streaming. Free Live Sports is the place to stream a huge diversity of sports content, and I am thrilled to be involved in helping it grow as the leader in the space.”

Bob Gold, Principal, Bob Gold & Associates; Cable TV Pioneers, author

Gold is a 30-year veteran of the media and cable industries who has served more than 250 clients, including every major cable and broadband provider, and previously served as VP of Marketing and Communications at what today is called Fox Sports. He was inducted into the Cable TV Pioneers in 2007, and his agency was named Best of the West last year, and was named by Forbes as one of the top 100 PR agencies in the country.

“TV has gotten too expensive. Sports packages are through the roof, and the number of streaming channels to subscribe to for just one sport has become ridiculous. That’s why Free Live Sports is the right bundle of channels with a built-in audience. The name says it all. This is the future.”

Said Cathy Rasenberger, Co-Founder and President of Sports Studio, “Each of our advisors brings something distinct and invaluable to Sports Studio. Their collective experience across streaming, sports media, and advertising is a tremendous asset as we work to deliver on our mission of making live sports free and accessible to every fan.”

About Sports Studio Inc.

Sports Studio Inc. is the company behind Free Live Sports, the world’s largest free, ad-supported live sports streaming platform. Aggregating more than 125 live sports channels across traditional and non-traditional sports, Free Live Sports is available free on any connected device. For more information, visit FreeLiveSports.tv.

Media Contact:

Albert Heape

SportsStudio@bobgoldpr.com

+1-310-320-2010

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