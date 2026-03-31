La Rosa Holdings Adds Over $6.4 Million in Net Assets to Balance Sheet as Part of Digital Asset Treasury to Scale AI Infrastructure Strategy

Celebration, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced that it has added over $6.4 million, net assets to its balance sheet as part of its digital asset treasury strategy in Q1 of 2026, establishing a strategic reserve to support its expansion into artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure and next-generation real estate assets.

The strategic reserve, consisting of approximately $8.1 million of digital assets (including approximately $3.9 million restricted under a token rights agreement with the Company’s investor) and approximately $2.2 million in cash, is designed to provide the liquidity and financial agility necessary to scale the Company’s AI infrastructure strategy and support the development of a premium real estate portfolio of advanced data center facilities optimized for AI workloads.

As demand for high-performance computing and AI-driven applications continues to accelerate, La Rosa aims to capitalize on the growing need for purpose-built infrastructure. The Company intends to leverage its real estate platform to identify, develop, and manage high-quality data center assets in key markets where demand for AI infrastructure is rapidly increasing.

As previously announced, the Company has entered into a contract to acquire a strategically located parcel of land in Osceola County, one of the fastest-growing regions in Central Florida. Upon completion, this acquisition is expected to represent a key milestone in the Company’s expansion strategy and support the development of a Tier III AI data center designed to address increasing demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

The planned facility is expected to span up to 10,000 square feet and support an estimated IT load of approximately 1,500 kW, positioning it to serve enterprise, cloud, and AI-driven workloads. The proposed project is intended to balance scale and flexibility, enabling the Company to target both enterprise and regional demand while maintaining operational agility.

The Company believes its strengthened balance sheet provides financial flexibility to support the initial capital requirements of this acquisition.

In addition, as previously announced, La Rosa has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Consensus Core Technologies, Inc., along with certain of its affiliates and subsidiaries. Consensus is a provider of critical infrastructure solutions for AI and high-performance computing. The proposed acquisition is intended to position La Rosa at the forefront of the AI infrastructure ecosystem and provide a scalable platform to capitalize on the growing demand for AI compute capacity.

Joe La Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of La Rosa Holdings Corp., commented, “We believe that the addition of over $6 million in net assets to our balance sheet through our digital asset treasury strategy reflects a disciplined approach to capital allocation and enhances our balance sheet as we position the company for growth in AI infrastructure. Our improved balance sheet is expected to provide the financial flexibility to support the initial capital requirements for the acquisition of land in Osceola County, a key step in advancing our data center development strategy. In parallel, our proposed acquisition of Consensus Core Technologies is expected to further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our positioning within the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Collectively, these initiatives support our long-term vision of building a scalable, premium portfolio of data center assets and capitalizing on the accelerating demand for AI compute capacity,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

