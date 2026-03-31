Annovis Publishes Historical Review of Buntanetap in The Scientist

MALVERN, Pa., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) (“Annovis” or the “Company”), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the investigational oral therapy, buntanetap, for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced the publication of an article in The Scientist titled “Buntanetap: From Execution Poison to Potential Alzheimer’s Disease Drug”, examining the history of discovery and development of buntanetap, the Company's lead drug candidate.

As Annovis advances its clinical pipeline with both AD and PD trials actively enrolling patients, this historical review offers important context for understanding buntanetap's scientific journey and its significance in the neurodegenerative disease space. The article traces the compound's development from its 19th-century origins and the identification of its mechanism of action to the search for the correct chemical form and its progression through clinical trials. It also illuminates the complex journey of drug development shaped by scientific rigor, cultural context, and corporate evolution, providing an accessible yet scientifically grounded account of the discovery, optimization, and refinement that have brought buntanetap to its current stage of development. Buntanetap is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study in early AD (NCT06709014), with 70% patients enrolled, and in an open-label extension study in PD (NCT07284784), with 20% patients enrolled.

"Buntanetap is the product of more than a century and a half of pharmacological refinement and clinical learning," said Alexander Morin, Ph.D., Director of Strategic Communications at Annovis. "This article is an opportunity to share that story in accessible language, tracing the key moments that have brought buntanetap to where it stands today. It also reflects Annovis' commitment to scientific transparency and education as we approach important clinical and regulatory milestones."

The Scientist is a leading magazine serving life science professionals, researchers, and clinicians with in-depth coverage of the latest discoveries, technologies, and perspectives shaping biomedical research. With rigorous editorial standards and a highly engaged scientific readership, The Scientist provides a trusted platform for communicating advances in biology, medicine, and drug development.

The article can be accessed on the official website.



About Annovis

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's lead drug candidate, buntanetap (formerly posiphen), is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action. By addressing the underlying causes of neurodegeneration, Annovis aims to halt disease progression and improve cognitive and motor functions in patients. For more information, visit www.annovisbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Annovis Bio Inc.

101 Lindenwood Drive

Suite 225

Malvern, PA 19355

www.annovisbio.com

Investor Contact:

Alexander Morin, Ph.D.

Director, Strategic Communications

Annovis Bio

ir@annovisbio.com