IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Matthew McKean, CEO of Frontieras North America Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The GotStocks Podcast shines a spotlight on the small-cap sector through in-depth interviews with executives leading promising companies poised for significant growth. The latest episode features Matthew McKean, Co-Founder and CEO of Frontieras North America Inc., an energy and environmental technology company focused on redefining how coal and other solid hydrocarbons are utilized within modern energy and industrial systems.

To begin the interview, McKean outlined the company’s origins and mission to modernize coal utilization through its patented FASForm™ technology.

“Our company is an energy and environmental tech company that has built a way of processing solid hydrocarbon materials like coal, lignite, oil sands, and oil shales,” he said. “We promise a complete redefinition of the entire sector of coal utilization, because we can take those feedstocks and break them down into much more valuable constituents like jet fuel, diesel fuel, and a technical carbon that can be sold at or below spot market prices. We are commissioning a large-scale facility in West Virginia right now to commercialize our technology and then expand across North America and globally.”

McKean also addressed the defensibility of the company’s intellectual property and its global patent footprint.

“The reason it’s defensible is because we have a significant number of claims… with nine different countries on five continents where we have patents granted… Our technology does not make synthetic crude oil. It actually uses modern refining technologies developed over the last 75 to 100 years, as well as gas processing techniques, to fractionate the product directly into segregated products like hydrogen, naphtha, diesel and jet fuel… We’re very, very confident in our patent protection.”

Looking ahead, McKean highlighted the company’s broader strategic opportunity within the energy sector.

“This energy is a necessity, and it has to be produced… Our company does not have to risk whether there will be sales available for our products… Our diesel is no different than diesel made from crude oil, and our sulfuric acid is the same as any other sulfuric acid sold into the commodities market. We don’t have sales risk… Our margins are enormous, because we’ve unlocked the intrinsic value of the world’s largest energy source, which is coal.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Matthew McKean, Co-Founder and CEO of Frontieras North America, as he discusses the company’s patented FASForm™ technology, project economics and long-term expansion strategy.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.gotstocks.net

The latest installment of The GotStocks Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 20 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Frontieras North America Inc.

Frontieras is a clean hydrocarbon technology company commercializing FASForm™, a patented solid carbon fractionation process that redefines how coal is utilized, producing market-ready fuels, fertilizers, and industrial carbon with zero waste. With global patent protection and a commercialization roadmap focused on Appalachia, Frontieras is positioned to lead a modern energy revival from the coalfields of West Virginia.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Frontieras.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com