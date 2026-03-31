YD Bio and EG BioMed Jointly Launch Nationwide Telehealth Platform to Accelerate Commercialization of Cancer Detection and Decentralized Clinical Services Across the United States

Taipei, Taiwan, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today announced that the Company and EG BioMed Co., Ltd., a Taiwan registered company (“EG BioMed”), officially launched the EG Telehealth Platform, https://mdi.eg-bio.com , which marks a significant milestone in the Company’s commercialization of early cancer detection and decentralized clinical service delivery across the United States.

The platform is now live and enables access across 44 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C. and Guam, supported by a nationwide network of licensed physicians. This launch establishes scalable [digital] infrastructure designed to support both diagnostic service delivery and future clinical program expansion.

The collaboration combines YD Bio’s digital health platform and commercialization strategy with EG BioMed’s CLIA/CAP-certified laboratory and diagnostic capabilities, creating an integrated ecosystem that connects patient access, physician oversight, and advanced cancer testing.

Unlike traditional healthcare models, the EG Telehealth Platform introduces a decentralized, technology-driven approach that reduces friction in patient access while enabling rapid scaling of diagnostic services without reliance on physical infrastructure expansion.

The platform supports detection and monitoring across multiple cancer types, including pancreatic, colorectal, liver, gastrointestinal, and breast cancers—addressing areas of significant unmet clinical need and growing demand for early detection solutions.

Key Platform Capabilities:

Commercialization-Ready Infrastructure



A fully operational, multi-state telehealth and diagnostic platform supporting scalable deployment of cancer detection services.

Nationwide Licensed Physician Network



Enables service delivery across nearly all U.S. jurisdictions without geographic constraints.

Integrated Clinical and Diagnostic Ecosystem



Supports patient access, sample collection, and connectivity with clinical and research workflows.

Scalable, Asset-Light Operating Model



Enables service expansion without proportional increases in physical infrastructure or marketing expenditure.

Multi-Indication Platform Design



Supports multiple cancer detection programs and future diagnostic integration.





“This launch represents a key step in YD Bio’s broader strategy of building an integrated healthcare platform that bridges diagnostics, telehealth, and clinical development. The EG Telehealth Platform is expected to support future partnerships, strengthen access to talent with expertise in clinical trials, and expand YD Bio’s diagnostic offerings,” commented Dr. Ethan Shen, CEO of YD Bio.

“With the launch of this platform, we are transitioning from technology development to scalable deployment. This positions us to expand access to advanced cancer detection while enabling a more efficient pathway for future clinical and commercial programs.”

EG BioMed is a biotechnology and clinical services company focused on advancing early cancer detection and diagnostic solutions. YD Bio entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to merge with EG BioMed in January 2026 and is advancing the transaction which is anticipated to close in 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and the finalization of definitive agreements.

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio Ltd is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform across regulated diagnostics, clinical services, and commercial healthcare markets. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under an LDT-first strategy and provides compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners. In addition, YD Bio Ltd maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. Through strategic partnerships and scalable execution capabilities, the Company advances biomedical innovation with real-world clinical and commercial impact. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements about the Company’s strategy, ongoing transactions, expected synergies with EG BioMed and the future financial and operating performance of YD Bio. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aim,” “target,” “approximates,” “believes,” “designed to,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including regulatory decisions and feedback, the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the partnership with EG BioMed, and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

YD Bio Limited

Investor Relations

Email: investor@ydesgroup.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

Phone: +1 628 283 9214