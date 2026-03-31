DCPSC schedules Evidentiary Hearing for May 12, 2026 in Pepco Multiyear Rate Case following Court Remand

Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in the remand proceeding involving Pepco’s electric distribution rates (Formal Case No. 1176, Order No. 22806). The Commission will publish the exact location and time of the hearing in a forthcoming public notice.

Pepco originally filed its second Multiyear Rate Plan, the “Climate Ready Pathway,” in April 2023, covering the years 2024 through 2026. After extensive review, the Commission approved a modified version of the plan in November 2024, which reduced Pepco’s proposed increase by about 35%. This approved plan allowed a $123.4 million increase over two years (2025–2026), with average residential bills expected to increase by $7.54 per month in 2025, and an additional $3.80 per month in 2026. Following that approval, new rates went into effect.

However, in March 2026, the D.C. Court of Appeals vacated that decision. The Court did not find the rates to be unjust or unreasonable but determined that a formal evidentiary hearing was required to resolve material issues of fact in dispute.

Additionally, the Commission has directed parties to submit supplemental briefings to determine the appropriate interim rate while the remand proceeding occurs. Parties have been directed to file written briefs by April 6, 2026, after which the Commission will issue an order on interim rates. These interim rates would be effective until the remand proceeding concludes.

Consumers in need of assistance with their utility bills should contact the Commission Office of Consumer Services at (202) 626-5120. Ratepayers can also learn about the Consumer Bill of Rights on the Commission website.