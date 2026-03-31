VisionWave Holdings, Inc. to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 2, 2026

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV), (“VisionWave”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 2, 2026.

The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on April 2, 2026. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the VisionWave’s CEO Doug Davis in real time.

Mr. Davis will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Davis will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

VisionWave will be presenting at 1:10 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=vwav

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, technology development (including QuantumSpeed™ and QSpeed™), acquisitions and potential acquisitions (including the proposed acquisition of a controlling interest in C.M. Composite Materials), partnerships, global expansion (including in India, Europe and the Middle East), anticipated milestones, market opportunities, and long-term growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference, the ability to interact with investors, the availability of an archived webcast, and any statements concerning future financial performance, business plans, or operational results.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to geopolitical risks, including the ongoing armed conflict in and around Israel and the broader Middle East region and any potential escalation of hostilities; failure to satisfy closing conditions or execute definitive agreements for acquisitions, joint ventures or partnerships (including the proposed C.M. Composite Materials transaction and related India JV), regulatory and export control hurdles (including in international markets such as India, Europe and the Middle East), capital requirements and financing risks (including reliance on debt/equity financings and potential dilution), integration and execution risks associated with acquisitions and technology development, delays or failures in achieving development milestones (including for QuantumSpeed™ and related platforms), intellectual property risks, competition in defense and AI markets, dependence on government/defense contracts or partnerships, market volatility and trading irregularities (including suspected manipulation), the risk that the Company may be unable to obtain the necessary regulatory, governmental, ministerial, or third-party approvals required to participate in offshore exploration Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in Liberia, that such approvals may be subject to conditions, delays, or revocations outside the Company's control, or that the Company may be unable to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all, the risk that the Company may be unable to obtain the necessary regulatory, governmental, ministerial, or third-party approvals required to participate in offshore exploration Blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in Liberia, that such approvals may be subject to conditions, delays, or revocations outside the Company's control, or that the Company may be unable to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all, the risks associated with conducting business in Liberia, including political instability, changes in government policy or leadership, nationalization or expropriation of assets, currency controls and foreign exchange risk, corruption and lack of enforcement of legal rights, underdeveloped legal and regulatory infrastructure, and the risk that applicable laws and regulations may change in ways that are adverse to the Company's interests or that interfere with the Company's ability to pursue its planned activities, the risks associated with the Company's Israeli subsidiary operations, including the ongoing armed conflict in and around Israel and the broader Middle East region, the potential for escalation of hostilities, disruption to personnel, facilities, supply chains, or technology development activities, restrictions on the movement of people or goods, the imposition of emergency regulations or government requisition of resources, potential reputational risks arising from operations in a conflict zone, and the risk that the Company may be unable to maintain or expand its Israeli operations if security conditions deteriorate, the risk that the Company's subsidiary SolarDrone may be unable to successfully integrate Junko Solar's operations, personnel, and technology into its existing platform, that the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the Junko Solar acquisition may not be realized within the expected timeframe or at all, that integration costs may exceed expectations, that key personnel of Junko Solar may depart following the acquisition, or that Junko Solar's business may underperform relative to the Company's expectations at the time of acquisition, risks related to the Company’s dual-market autonomous systems platform, AI-driven RF-based sensing technologies, dependence on defense and homeland security contracts, and the highly regulated nature of its industries, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025, and subsequent Current Reports on Form 8-K).

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

VWAV - Investor Contact: investors@vwav.inc

Website: https://www.vwav.inc