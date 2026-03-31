Smart Hospitality Market Report 2026-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Cisco Systems, Honeywell, IBM, Johnson Controls, NEC and More

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospitality Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart hospitality market is experiencing significant growth, with its market size expected to expand from $29.55 billion in 2025 to $37.3 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. This surge is driven by the expansion of digital hotel management systems, heightened demand for superior guest experiences, and the widespread adoption of cloud-based platforms. The industry's focus on labor efficiency and connected building technologies also plays a crucial role in this upward trajectory.

Looking ahead, the smart hospitality market is projected to reach $92.37 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 25.4%. Increased investments in smart hotels and resorts, coupled with the rising demand for AI-driven personalization, are major growth catalysts. Additionally, the market is propelled by a shift towards sustainable hospitality operations, immersive guest technologies, and a heightened focus on remote service management. Notable industry trends include contactless guest services, smart room automation, IoT-driven energy management, and platforms dedicated to personalized guest experiences.

The demand for advanced IoT-based solutions is a significant driver of the smart hospitality market's expansion. IoT technology, when integrated with user mobility and data analytics, creates a revolutionary hospitality ecosystem. This ecosystem automates processes, improves guest interactions, reduces operating costs, and fosters new service development. Recent data indicate a rise in connected IoT devices, projected to reach 40 billion by 2030, underscoring the escalating demand for these smart solutions.

Major industry players are concentrating on innovations like autonomous delivery robots to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations. For example, Relay Robotics unveiled the Relay2 robot in June 2023, designed to speed up hotel service deliveries and reduce staff workloads, thereby elevating guest satisfaction and operational efficiency. Acquisitions are also shaping the market, exemplified by Assa Abloy's acquisition of Axxess Industries in April 2024, aimed at bolstering its North American market presence.

Leading companies in the smart hospitality market include Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, among others. North America dominated market share in 2025, with a global coverage that includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access a global perspective with insights from 16 different geographies.

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Develop effective regional and country-specific strategies using detailed local data.

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Leverage forecast data and market drivers to gain a competitive edge.

Enhance customer understanding through comprehensive end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors by evaluating market share, brand strength, and innovation.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for potential growth measurement.

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Access all report data in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Explore the largest and fastest-growing segments in the smart hospitality market and understand its connection to the global economy and other similar markets. This report addresses technological disruptions, evolving regulations, and consumer preference shifts.

The report examines market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and projections by region and country. Additionally, it evaluates the competitive landscape, analyzing market shares, company rankings, and strategic trends.

Market insights include innovation and product development evaluations.

The supply chain analysis highlights key resources and competitor lists at each supply chain level.

Explore emerging trends such as AI-driven innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives.

Understand regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes shaping the industry.

The market size is assessed considering historic growth and future projections.

Forecasts consider technological advancements, economic factors, and international trade dynamics.

TAM analysis offers strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Quantitative scoring evaluates growth potential, competition, and strategic fit within the market.

Regional and country breakdowns provide comparative growth analysis.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, examining their evolving roles in the global value chain.

Competitive landscape descriptions enumerate market leaders and significant financial partnerships.

Company scoring matrix ranks leaders based on multiple criteria.

Markets Covered: Offerings include Solution and Services. Deployment modes include Cloud and On-Premises. End users encompass Hotels, Cruises, Luxury Yachts, and more.

Subsegments: Solutions such as PMS, Guest Experience Management, and IoT Solutions are covered, along with services like Consulting and Integration.

Companies Mentioned: Includes tech giants like Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, and Oracle Corporation, as well as specialized firms like Protel Hotelsoftware and StayNTouch.

Geographies: The report spans nations like Australia, China, Japan, and the USA, covering regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Time Series: Data encompasses five years of historical trends and projects ten years into the future.

Data Insights: The report provides ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita insights.

Data Segmentation: Analysis includes country-specific and regional historical and forecast data, along with market share segmentation.

Delivery Formats: Available in Word, PDF, or as an Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $37.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $92.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Hospitality market report include:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Honeywell International

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Infor

Huawei Technologies

Samsung

BuildingIQ

Cloudbeds

Hotel Internet Services

Onity Inc.

Shiji Group

Ubiquity LLC

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Altronix Systems Inc.

Agilysys

Mews Systems

Protel Hotelsoftware

Guestline

Sabre Hospitality

Hotelogix

StayNTouch

Amadeus IT Group

eZee Technosys

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iwda38

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