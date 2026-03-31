IT Asset Management Software Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Information Technology (IT) Asset Management Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report delivers extensive insights, highlighting industry statistics, regional shares, detailed segments, and emerging trends.



The IT Asset Management Software market has experienced robust growth, expanding from $4.66 billion in 2025 to $5.04 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. Contributing factors include the proliferation of enterprise IT infrastructure and rising operational cost control needs. This momentum is expected to continue, with the market projected to reach $6.78 billion by 2030, driven by factors like the expansion of hybrid IT environments and increased cloud asset management requirements.

Cloud computing has emerged as a significant catalyst for market growth. This technology offers scalable, cost-effective, and flexible solutions, enabling businesses to upscale resources without substantial hardware investments. IT Asset Management Software provides essential tools for optimizing cloud resource usage, compliance assurance, and integration across various cloud services, thereby enhancing efficiency and control. For instance, Eurostat reported a 4.2 percentage point increase in enterprise cloud adoption in 2023, signifying the expanding reliance on these services.

Market leaders are focusing on technological innovations such as AI-enabled IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms to refine asset management processes. These platforms streamline IT services, optimize asset data, and enhance decision-making through AI. Notably, Salesforce Inc. launched Agentforce IT Service that integrates operations, employee support, and service workflows with AI-driven automation and unified data management, aiming to elevate service quality and reliability.

Acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In June 2024, Freshworks Inc. acquired Device42 Inc., broadening its IT Asset Management capabilities with enhanced ITSM features like advanced asset discovery and risk management. This strategic move reinforces Freshworks' market standing and its dedication to delivering comprehensive value to IT teams worldwide.

Prominent players in the IT Asset Management Software sector include Deloitte, IBM, HP Inc., Broadcom Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., ServiceNow Inc., BMC Software Inc., Atlassian Corporation, among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward.

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Markets Covered: Components: Hardware; Software; Service. Tools: Automated Inventory, License Management, Patch Management. Deployment: Cloud; On-Premise. Organization Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises. End Users: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government.

Subsegments: Hardware, Software, Service categories are detailed with further breakdowns.

Companies Mentioned: Prominent companies include Deloitte, IBM, HP, SAP, ServiceNow, and others.

Countries & Regions: Extensive geographic insights covering Australia, the USA, China, and regions from Asia-Pacific to Africa.

Time Series & Data Segmentation: Includes five-year historic and ten-year forecasts. Comprehensive data segmentation offers country-specific and regional insights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Information Technology (IT) Asset Management Software market report include:

Deloitte

International Business Machines Corporation

HP Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

ServiceNow Inc.

BMC Software Inc.

Atlassian Corporation

Micro Focus International plc

Zoho Corporation

IFS AB

Quest Software Inc.

Ivanti Software Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Freshworks Inc.

Flexera Software LLC

ASG Technologies Group Inc.

TOPdesk

Chevin Fleet Solutions

Lansweeper

Spiceworks Inc.

Agiloft Inc.

SysAid Technologies

InvGate

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xrgjk

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