Online Trading Expo 2026 Announces Hong Kong Event for Global Fintech and Brokerage





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global financial landscape undergoes a radical transformation driven by AI and decentralized finance, the Online Trading Expo 2026, organized by HQMENA, is proud to announce that its upcoming edition will take place on 27–28 May 2026 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. This premier event is designed to be the ultimate bridge for global brokers and fintech providers looking to dominate the Asian market.

Hong Kong's Position as a Financial Gateway

Situated at the heart of Asia’s financial hub, the Expo leverages Hong Kong’s unique position as a "Super-Connector." With a favorable regulatory environment and a surging interest in digital assets and online retail trading, the city offers an unparalleled gateway to the massive capital pools of Mainland China and the high-growth markets of Southeast Asia.

Strategic Highlights for 2026:

Elite Networking & Lead Generation: The Expo is expected to host over 5,000 attendees, including a curated selection of Institutional Investors, Professional Traders, and the industry’s most influential Introducing Brokers (IBs) and Affiliates .

The Expo is expected to host over 5,000 attendees, including a curated selection of Institutional Investors, Professional Traders, and the industry’s most influential and . The Intersection of TradFi & DeFi: A dedicated zone for Web3, Crypto Liquidity, and AI-driven Trading Tools, ensuring sponsors can engage with both traditional forex brokers and the next generation of digital asset innovators.

A dedicated zone for Web3, Crypto Liquidity, and AI-driven Trading Tools, ensuring sponsors can engage with both traditional forex brokers and the next generation of digital asset innovators. Institutional-Grade Exposure: High-level summits featuring regional regulators and industry titans provide a platform for sponsors to position themselves as thought leaders and trusted authorities.







Unrivaled ROI for Sponsors

"In an era where digital marketing costs are skyrocketing, face-to-face trust remains the most valuable currency in online trading," says Niyaz Mohamed, Commercial Director, Organizer of the Online Trading Expo. "We provide our sponsors with more than just a booth; we offer a strategic ecosystem to sign high-volume partners, secure liquidity deals, and build brand dominance in the world’s most dynamic region."

Sponsorship Opportunities Now Open

Sponsorship packages are designed to maximize brand visibility and direct engagement. From exclusive Global Sponsorships to Multiple Branding Options, early partners will gain priority access to prime floor locations and extensive pre-event marketing across our global media network.

Industry Participation and Sponsorship Information

Position brands at the forefront of the industry. For more information on sponsorship tiers and exhibition floor plans, users can visit https://onlinetradingexpo.com/en or contact our partnerships team at sales@hqmena.com

About HQMENA

HQMENA is a global leader in organizing high-impact financial exhibitions and trade shows. With a portfolio spanning the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, we specialize in connecting technology providers with global capital markets to drive industry growth.

About Online Trading Expo

Online Trading Expo is a dedicated industry platform created to connect brokers, IBs, affiliates, fintech providers, and business partners within the fast-evolving online trading market. Bringing together exhibition opportunities, conference sessions, and strategic networking, the event is designed to support visibility, knowledge-sharing, partnership building, and long-term business growth across the APAC Region.

Contact

Commercial director

Niyaz Mohamed

sales@hqmena.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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