Notification of Admission of Shares and TVR

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 27 March 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2025/2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1 Details of the issuer a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 2 Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading a) Name, type and identification code Ordinary Shares;



ISIN: GB0005581672 b) Regulated market London Stock Exchange - Main Market c) Number of further securities admitted 22,458,237 d) Total number of securities in issue following admission 450,346,003 Ordinary Shares e) Fungibility Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares 3 Admission details a) Date of admission 30 March 2026 b) Prospectus information Prospectus: n/a



Supplementary: n/a



Company's website: www.albion.capital c) Coverage of notification All admissions up to and including 30 March 2026

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 March 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of share Total number of shares in issue Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached) Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached Number of voting rights attached to each share Ordinary 1p shares 450,346,003 32,370,947 417,975,056 1

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

31 March 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850