Kidney Cancer Drugs Market to Grow by $2 Billion During 2026-2030: Pfizer, Novartis, Exelixis, Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, and Bayer Lead the Industry

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney cancer drugs market has shown consistent growth, with projections indicating an increase from $8.53 billion in 2025 to $8.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 4.1%. Looking further ahead, this market is poised to expand to $10.82 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 5.1%.

Key factors for this growth include advancements in targeted therapies, increasing investments in R&D, progress in genomics, growing awareness of precision medicine, and the integration of AI in drug discovery. Emerging trends during this period are likely to focus on the development of targeted therapies, the expansion of immunotherapies, research on angiogenesis inhibition, and the optimization of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, along with combination therapy strategies.

The rising incidence of renal cancer plays a significant role in driving the market. Renal cancer, with renal cell carcinoma being the most prevalent form, often develops due to lifestyle changes, tobacco usage, and dietary habits. Kidney cancer drugs are essential in treating the disease, aiming to destroy cancer cells and inhibit tumor growth. Estimates by the American Cancer Society suggest approximately 80,980 new kidney cancer cases in the US in 2025, leading to an expected 14,510 deaths, further highlighting the growing demand for effective treatments.

Leading companies are focusing on innovations like shelf stability to enhance product longevity and ensure reliable access to treatments. For instance, in April 2024, Amneal Pharmaceuticals introduced PEMRYDI RTU, a ready-to-use pemetrexed injection that eliminates the need for reconstitution, dilution, or refrigeration, streamlining preparation for healthcare providers.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are also shaping the market. In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson acquired Ambrx, Inc., aiming to enhance its biologics and protein therapeutics pipeline. This acquisition is set to boost capabilities in next-generation antibody and protein engineering, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

Major players in this space include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Exelixis Inc., and others like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. In terms of geography, North America led the market in 2025, whereas the Middle East is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The global market report covers a comprehensive list of regions and countries, from Asia-Pacific to Europe and beyond.

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The report answers critical questions about the kidney cancer drugs market's size and growth, segmentation, opportunities, and competitive landscape. It delves into market characteristics, supply chain dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and investment flows shaping industry growth. By examining past and projected market growth geographically, the report presents a clear picture of market evolution influenced by technology trends, regulatory developments, and changing consumer behaviors.

Markets Covered:

By Cancer Type: Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC); Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) or Urothelial Cell Carcinoma (UCC)

Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC); Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) or Urothelial Cell Carcinoma (UCC) By Product: Nexavar, Sutent, Afinitor, Votrient, Avastin, Inlyta, Other Products

Nexavar, Sutent, Afinitor, Votrient, Avastin, Inlyta, Other Products By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By RCC: Targeted Therapies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine Therapies

Targeted Therapies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cytokine Therapies By TCC or UCC: Chemotherapy Agents, Immunotherapy Agents, Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

Companies Mentioned: Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, and others.

Coverage: Countries include major economies like the USA, China, Germany, and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia, while the regions span North America, Europe, and more.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Kidney Cancer Drugs market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Exelixis Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

EUSA Pharma Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Natco Pharma

CStone Pharma

BeiGene

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Amgen Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbvie

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

AVEO Oncology

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khpnzf

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