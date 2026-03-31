Neural Network Software Market Trends and Strategies 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neural Network Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The neural network software market is witnessing robust growth, expanding from $41.37 billion in 2025 to a projected $52.25 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 26.3%. This surge is driven by factors such as early machine learning adoption, data proliferation across sectors, and increased use of cloud-based solutions, which bolster enterprise automation efforts.

Projections for the market size in 2030 anticipate a rise to $133.48 billion at a CAGR of 26.4%. The future growth trajectory is shaped by a surge in deep learning solutions, enhanced integration of neural networks in sectors like finance and healthcare, adoption of real-time analytics, and AI-driven optimization tools. Trends such as the deployment of predictive analytics software, expansion of deep learning models, and the integration of neural networks into enterprise workflows are at the forefront of this expansion.

Digitalization is a crucial catalyst for this growth. As more organizations transition to digital operations, the demand for sophisticated neural network software capable of analyzing vast data sets grows. These tools play a pivotal role in digital transformation, offering capabilities for predictive analytics and improved decision-making. In 2023, Eurostat noted that 59% of EU companies reached basic digital integration, signaling a shift towards more data-driven operations, thereby boosting demand for neural network software.

Innovation remains a key focus, with leading companies like Broadcom Inc. introducing cutting-edge technologies such as on-chip neural networks (NetGNT), which enhance machine learning processes. In November 2023, Broadcom unveiled the Trident 5-X12 switch, incorporating NetGNT technology for optimized network efficiency and power reduction.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape. In August 2023, AMD acquired Mipsology SAS to bolster its AI software offerings, positioning itself more favorably against competitors like Nvidia. This acquisition enhances AMD's capabilities in deploying and improving AI applications across various industries.

The major players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, and NVIDIA Corporation, among others. Regional analysis highlights Asia-Pacific as a leader in market growth, with the region poised for rapid expansion during the forecast period.

Report Scope

The report explores key questions such as the largest and fastest-growing markets and the market's relationship with the broader economy, demography, and adjacent sectors. It also delves into technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and consumer preference shifts shaping the market's future.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, and trends and strategies. It outlines the market's historical and projected growth by region.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global outlook with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional and country strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Target growth segments for strategic investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Understand customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scores to gauge market potential.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Receive timely updates with the latest data, along with an Excel data sheet for further analysis.

Access data through a comprehensive Excel dashboard.

Markets Covered:

Type: Data Mining, Analytical Software, Optimization Software, Visualization Software, Others Component: Artificial Neural Network, Deep Neural Network, Services, Platform, Others End User: BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Transportation, Others

Subsegments:

Data Mining and Archiving: Data Preparation Tools, Data Warehousing Solutions, ETL Tools Analytical Software: Predictive Analytics Tools, Statistical Analysis Software, Machine Learning Platforms Optimization Software: Linear/Constraint Programming Tools, Heuristic Algorithms Visualization Software: Dashboard Reporting, Data Visualization Platforms, GIS Other Types: Simulation Software, Neural Network Frameworks, AI Solutions

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Historical data spanning five years and forecasts extending ten years into the future.

Data: Analysis includes ratios of market size to related markets, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditures.

Data Segmentation: Provided at country and regional levels, detailing historical and forecast data as well as competitor market shares.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report formats with an Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $52.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $133.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Neural Network Software market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Alyuda Research LLC

Neural Technologies Limited

Starmind International AG

Ward Systems Group Inc.

Afiniti Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

GMDH Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Cognex Corporation

BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

Skymind Inc.

Sentient Technologies

Vicarious

General Vision Inc.

Darktrace Limited

Ayasdi Inc.

Numenta Inc.

Preferred Networks Inc.

AIBrain AB

Fluid AI Inc.

Clarifai Inc.

Squirrel AI Inc.

Darwin AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j3ufr

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