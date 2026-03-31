Fusemachines Expands Distribution of Its AI Agents Through Global Teams AI Reseller Agreement, Launching with Interview AI Agent

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced a reseller agreement with Global Teams AI to expand the global reach of its AI Agents.

Global Teams AI, a business development company which provides remote, AI-skilled talent to companies worldwide, enabling them to build high-performing teams using automation, modern workflows and advanced AI tools, will bring Fusemachines’ AI Agents to enterprise clients worldwide, combining AI capabilities with human expertise to drive real business outcomes.

The initial rollout will focus on Fusemachines’ Interview AI Agent, designed to work alongside recruiters to streamline and enhance hiring. Interview AI Agent uses advanced AI to conduct structured interviews, analyze candidate responses, and deliver actionable insights to hiring teams, helping reduce bias, accelerate recruitment cycles, and improve hiring outcomes.

By bringing Fusemachines’ AI Agents to market, Global Teams AI will enable organizations to deploy intelligent, scalable automation across business workflows. While Interview AI Agent represents one of the first solutions available through this partnership, the companies expect to expand access to additional AI Agents over time to support a broader range of enterprise use cases.

“Enterprises are increasingly adopting AI Agents to drive efficiency, consistency, and scalability across operations,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “This partnership with Global Teams AI expands the reach of our AI Studio, making it easier for organizations to access and deploy Fusemachines’ AI Agents, starting with Interview AI Agent.”

“At Global Teams AI, we help organizations build high-performing remote teams by providing global talent skilled in using AI tools, automation, and modern workflows,” said Ajit Bikram Shah, Managing Director of Global Teams AI. “By partnering with Fusemachines, we are able to bring a new generation of AI Agents to our clients. Beginning with Interview AI Agent, we see strong demand for solutions that embed AI directly into core business workflows.”

Interview AI Agent is designed for organizations seeking to scale hiring while maintaining consistency and quality in candidate assessment. The platform supports structured interviews, automated analysis, and decision-ready insights that help hiring teams move faster and make more informed, data-driven hiring decisions.

Through this reseller partnership, Global Teams AI will provide implementation, onboarding, and ongoing support for organizations adopting Fusemachines’ AI Agents as part of their broader AI and digital transformation strategies.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the company helps drive clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, real estate, media, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn more about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

About Global Teams AI

Global Teams AI provides remote talent and resources to organizations worldwide, specifically professionals who are skilled in using AI to drive real business outcomes. It helps companies grow by combining smart execution with AI-powered capabilities across functions such as cybersecurity, financial operations, IT outsourcing, BPO, and marketing and creatives. Its flagship offering, AI Interns, consists of full-time, highly trained professionals proficient in AI tools, automation, research, data handling, and process optimization, enabling businesses to streamline workflows, reduce costs, and unlock new growth opportunities. With a strong focus on practical implementation over hype, Global Teams AI delivers scalable, cost-effective solutions without vendor lock-in, ensuring measurable and lasting impact.

To learn about Gteams, visit gteams.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the reseller partnership between Fusemachines and Global Teams AI; the expected availability, functionality, and performance of Fusemachines’ Interview AI Agent as offered through Global Teams AI; the anticipated benefits of the partnership for enterprise customers, recruiters, and hiring teams; the potential for more structured, efficient, and informed hiring decisions; customer adoption and usage of Interview AI Agent through Global Teams AI’s client solutions; and the Company’s broader product development, commercialization, and growth strategy. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the successful implementation and execution of the reseller partnership; customer adoption and retention; the ability of the Company’s AI solutions to deliver the expected operational, recruiting, and business benefits; the Company’s ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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