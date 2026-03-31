WEBTOON STOCKHOLDER NOTIFICIATION: Kaskela Law Announces Shareholder Investigation of WEBTOON Entertainment and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm – WBTN

The firm is investigating whether WEBTOON’s senior executive officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties, causing investor losses

Long-term WBTN shareholders may have unique legal rights and options not currently represented

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law announces that it is investigating WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: WBTN) (“WEBTOON”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here to request additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/webtoon/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against WEBTOON on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock prior to August 9, 2024.

On or around June 28 2024, WEBTOON completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of common stock, selling 15 million shares of stock to investors at a price of $21.00 per share, for proceeds of approximately $315 million.

According to the complaint, on August 8, 2024, WEBTOON reported disappointing quarterly financial and operational results for the reporting quarter ended June 30, 2024 – the quarter that closed just one business day after the IPO. Among other things, that quarterly report disclosed “bleak revenue growth and substantial declines” in Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”) for the relevant quarter. Following this disclosure, shares of WEBTOON's common stock fell $7.88 per share, or over 38% in value, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

“These allegations of misconduct are deeply concerning. Our firm is investigating whether the company’s senior executive officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged wrongdoing,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

WEBTOON shareholders who purchased or acquired their WBTN shares prior to August 8, 2024 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their no-cost legal rights and options. You can also click on the following link (or copy and paste it into your browser) to learn more about this investigation:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/webtoon/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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