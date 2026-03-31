SEMTECH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Announces Shareholder Investigation of Semtech Corp. and Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm – SMTC

The firm is investigating whether the members of Semtech’s board of directors may have violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties, causing investor losses

Long-term SMTC shareholders may have unique legal rights and options not currently represented

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law announces that it is investigating Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) (“Semtech”) on behalf of the company’s long-term shareholders.

Click here to request additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/semtech-corporation/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Semtech on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between October 10, 2024 and February 7, 2025 (the “Relevant Period”). According to the complaint, during the Relevant Period, Semtech and certain of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and/or misleading statements to investors about demand for the company’s CopperEdge products.

As detailed in the complaint, on February 7, 2025, Semtech revealed that for fiscal 2026, “net sales from its CopperEdge products used in active copper cables are expected to be lower than the Company’s previously disclosed floor case estimate of $50 million due to rack architecture changes, with no expected ramp-up over the course of fiscal year 2026.” Following this news, shares of Semtech’s common stock declined $16.91 per share, or over 31% in value, to close at $37.60 on February 10, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

“These allegations of misconduct involving the company’s senior executives are deeply concerning. Our firm is investigating whether the members of Semtech’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged wrongdoing,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

Semtech shareholders who purchased or acquired their SMTC shares prior to October 10, 2024 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their no-cost legal rights and options. You can also click on the following link (or copy and paste it into your browser) to learn more about this investigation:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/semtech-corporation/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This communication may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.