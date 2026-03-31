AGILON HEALTH STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of Agilon Health, Inc.and Encourages Long-Term AGL Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stockholder rights firm Kaskela Law announces that it is investigating Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) (“Agilon”) on behalf of the company’s long-term investors.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/agilon-health/

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Agilon on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company’s stock between April 15, 2021 and February 27, 2024. According to the complaint, during that time period Agilon and several of the company’s senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors about Agilon’s medical costs.

As further detailed in the complaint, as the true information about the company’s higher medical costs was disclosed as Agilon reported lower than expected financial results and expectations for future revenue, shares of the company’s stock significantly declined in value, harming the company’s long-term investors. Specifically, Agilon’s stock price declined approximately 85% in value during the relevant period from over $44.00 per share to less than $6.50 per share, a decline of over $38.00 per share.

“The allegations of misconduct involving the company’s senior executives are deeply concerning. Our firm is investigating whether the members of Agilon’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with this alleged wrongdoing,” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

Current Agilon shareholders who purchased or acquired their shares prior to May 1, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or abell@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss their no-cost legal rights and options with respect to this matter. You can also click on the following link (or copy and paste it into your browser) to learn more about this investigation:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/agilon-health/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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