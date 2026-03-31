SPAR Group, Inc. Issues Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) (“SGRP,”, and together with its subsidiaries, “SPAR”, “SPAR Group” or the “Company”), an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing, and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada, today issues fiscal year 2026 financial guidance.

William Linnane, President and Chief Executive Officer of SPAR Group, commented, “Today, we are issuing our fiscal year 2026 financial guidance. Our business pipeline is strong, with an improved mix weighted toward our higher-margin core merchandising solutions. The contracts we have secured to date in 2026, combined with our pipeline, support expectations for continued revenue growth and gross margin expansion. We expect this favorable shift in service mix—from remodeling toward merchandising—to continue throughout the year. SPAR's deep, long-standing relationships with leading retailers and CPGs position us well to expand wallet share and win new business. While we are monitoring broader market conditions, we believe our client mix leaves us well-positioned for a strong 2026.

“We took disciplined action in the second half of 2025 to reduce our cost base, right-size the organization, and remove non-value-add activities. We are trending marginally ahead of our previously stated target to reduce SG&A below $6.5 million per quarter. We believe our current cost structure can support up to $180 million in revenue, exceeding our 2026 annual guidance and creating meaningful operating leverage as we grow. We are in the early stages of leveraging AI to significantly impact our operating efficiency, and early indications are that using AI represents both an opportunity to unlock new revenue opportunities as well as meaningfully impact operating margins in 2027 and beyond.

“In addition, we recently completed a $4.0 million capital raise, reinforcing our liquidity and providing a foundation for growth. Our newly announced on-demand merchandising partnership with ReposiTrak reflects the kind of high-value, technology-enabled collaboration we are actively pursuing. Alongside disciplined cash and working capital management, we expect to announce further technology partnerships, margin-accretive opportunities, and automation-driven efficiencies throughout fiscal 2026—targeting industry-leading EBITDA margins over the medium term as we continue to transform the organization, while remaining capital light in our investment approach.”







In millions FY25 Actual FY26 Guidance Net Sales $136.1

$143 - $151 Gross Margins 15.9% 20.5% - 22.5% SG&A, excl unusual items $32.2

$25.5 - $26.5

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is an innovative services company offering comprehensive merchandising, marketing and distribution solutions to retailers and brands throughout the United States and Canada. We provide the resources and analytics that improve brand experiences and transform retail spaces. We offer a unique combination of scale and flexibility with a passion for client results that separates us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Guidance Press Release (this " Press Release ") contains forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, made by, or respecting, SPAR Group, Inc. (the " Corporation "' or " SGRP ") and its subsidiaries (together with SGRP, " SPAR ", " SPAR Group " or the " Company "). "Forward-looking statements" are defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the " Exchange Act "), and other applicable federal and state securities laws, rules and regulations, as amended (together with the Securities Act and Exchange Act, the " Securities Laws ").

Readers can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," "plan," "project," or the negative or variations of these terms or other similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements made by the Corporation may include (without limitation) statements regarding risks, uncertainties, cautions, circumstances and other factors (" Risks "). Those Risks include (without limitation): potential or continued revenue growth, gross margin expansion, and continued favorable shift in service mix from remodeling toward merchandising services; continued and new long-standing relationships with retailers, distributors and manufacturers of consumer goods; successful results from merchandising partnerships and relationships with other companies, borrowing, repaying or guarantying the Company's recent unsecured loans or paying interest thereon; issuing the shares of the Corporation's 'Common Stock; the departure in 2025 of various of the Corporation's executives previously reported and the agreements made with them; potential non-compliance with applicable Nasdaq rules regarding minimum bid prices, the filing of periodic financial reports, director independence, holding annual meetings, or other rules; the impact of selling certain of the Corporation's subsidiaries; or any impact resulting from the Risks on revenues, earnings or cash; the Company's cash flows or financial condition; and plans, intentions, expectations. The Corporation's forward-looking statements also include (without limitation) statements made in "Business", "Risk Factors", "Cybersecurity", "Legal Proceedings", "Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities", "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", "Controls and Procedures", and "Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence" in the Corporation's Annual Report for 2025 referenced below.

The information contained in this Press Release is made only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Corporation on its website or otherwise. For additional information and risk factors that could affect the Company, see the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on March 31, 2026, by SGRP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), and SGRP's Proxy Statement for its 2026 Annual Stockholders Meeting, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other reports and statements as and when filed with the SEC (including the Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Quarterly Reports, and Current Reports, each a " SEC Report ").

You should carefully review and consider the Corporation's forward-looking statements (including all Risks and other cautions and uncertainties) and other information made, contained, noted or referenced in or incorporated by reference into this Press Release or any SEC Report, but you should not place undue reliance on any of them. The results, actions, levels of activity, performance, achievements or condition of the Company (including its assets, business, clients, capital, cash flow, credit, expenses, financial condition, income, indebtedness, legal costs, liabilities, liquidity, locations, marketing, operations, performance, prospects, sales, strategies, taxation, vendors, or other achievement, results, risks, trends or condition) and other events and circumstances planned, intended, anticipated, estimated or otherwise expected by the Company (collectively, " Expectations "), and our forward-looking statements (including all Risks) and other information reflect the Corporation's current views about future events and circumstances. Although the Corporation believes those Expectations and views are reasonable, the results, actions, levels of activity, performance, achievements or condition of the Company or other events and circumstances may differ materially from our Expectations and views, and they cannot be assured or guaranteed by the Corporation, since they are subject to Risks and other assumptions, changes in circumstances and unpredictable events (many of which are beyond the Corporation's control). In addition, new Risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Corporation to predict these matters or how they may arise or affect the Company. Accordingly, the Corporation cannot assure you that its Expectations will be achieved in whole or in part, that it has identified all potential Risks, or that it can successfully avoid or mitigate such Risks in whole or in part, any of which could be significant and materially adverse to the Company and the value of your investment in the Corporation's common stock.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's Expectations, views, Risks and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and the Corporation does not intend, assume any obligation, or promise to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements (including any Risks or Expectations) or other information (in whole or in part), whether as a result of new information, new or worsening Risks or uncertainties, changed circumstances, future events, recognition, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

Three Part Advisors

214-616-2207

smartin@threepa.com; pkupper@threepa.com

