Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market Report 2026: Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips, and GE Healthcare Technologies Lead

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers in-depth analysis and insights into the market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and emerging trends.

The radiation oncology treatment planning software market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $2.51 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This surge is driven by the increasing global cancer incidence, adoption of radiation therapy techniques, advancements in medical imaging technologies, and the expansion of oncology treatment centers.

Future projections indicate continued growth, with the market expected to reach $3.85 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors such as the integration of AI in clinical decision support, growth in precision medicine, and demand for reduced treatment side effects play a significant role in this growth. Emerging trends include AI-assisted treatment planning, personalized radiation therapy, and workflow automation in oncology planning.

The prevalence of cancer is a primary driver of growth in this market, fueled by factors like aging populations, increased exposure to risk factors, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and improved cancer survival rates. Radiation oncology treatment planning software leverages imaging data to precisely target tumors, enhancing treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects. For instance, a report by the American Cancer Society in January 2024 noted a 3.2% increase in skin cancer cases in the US from 2023, underpinning the rising demand for this technology.

Leading players in the market, such as Accuray Incorporated and GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., are investing heavily in advanced features. Accuray introduced the Accuray Precision Treatment Planning System, which adapts in real-time to changes in tumor dynamics, enhancing precision and minimizing exposure to healthy tissue. GE HealthCare, through its acquisition of MIM Software Inc., aims to enhance precision care and clinical workflow efficiency.

Key companies in this market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Elekta AB, Brainlab AG, and more. Among regions, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries including the USA, UK, China, and India.

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Markets Covered:

By Type: Patient Information Systems, Treatment Planning Systems

By Therapy Type: Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS), IMRT, and others

By End-User: Hospitals, Research Centers, Government Institutions, and more

Notable Companies: Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Varian, and others

Key Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and others

Time Series: Historic data over five years and forecasts for the next ten years

Data Parameters: Market size ratios, GDP proportions, and spending data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Radiation Oncology Treatment Planning Software market report include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Elekta AB

Brainlab AG

IBA Worldwide SA

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ViewRay Inc.

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Vision RT Ltd.

C-RAD

MVision AI

DOSIsoft SA

Mirada Medical Ltd.

Radformation Inc

Prowess Inc

Mevion Medical Systems

Oncology Systems Limited

Spectronic Medical AB

MeVis Medical Solutions AG

Lifeline Software Inc

Sun Nuclear Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m321vm

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