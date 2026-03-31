UK Vape Tax: Vape Big Outlines What the Tax on Vapes Could Mean for Pods and E-liquids

KINGTON, UK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vape Big is urging adult customers and industry observers to separate confirmed policy from speculation as the UK vape tax approaches. HMRC has published a plan for a new Vaping Products Duty to begin on 1 October 2026, set at £2.20 per 10ml of vaping liquid, while also confirming that there is no excise duty on vaping products in force today.



For anyone following the debate around tax on vapes, that distinction is critical. The published duty framework is now clear enough to analyse, but the policy should not be described as already live. The government has set out the intended start date, the charging structure and the broad product scope, while operational and legislative steps continue in the background.



According to HMRC, the duty is designed around the volume of vaping liquid rather than brand name or product category. In practice, that means the future tax on vaping is relevant across the types of products adult consumers commonly buy, including bottled e-liquids, pods and cartridge-based formats. HMRC’s published scope also extends beyond nicotine liquids to other liquids intended to be vapourised in a vape, provided they are not medical or tobacco products.



The compliance timeline is also becoming more important for retailers and suppliers. HMRC says businesses will need to prepare from 1 April 2026, when applications open for the duty and duty-stamp schemes. From 1 October 2026, duty becomes payable on products released for sale or supply in the UK, and duty-paid retail products will need the required stamp.

HMRC has also set out a further deadline of 1 April 2027, when vaping products outside duty suspension in the UK market must carry a stamp.



For adult customers, the easiest way to understand the proposed tax on vape liquid is through HMRC’s own examples. A 2ml pod would attract 44 pence in duty, while a 10ml bottle would attract £2.20. Those figures are not the same as a fixed shelf-price increase, because final pricing will depend on how costs move through the supply chain, but they do show how the government intends the vape tax UK model to work in practical terms.



That is why the policy matters directly to the formats already familiar to many adult vape customers, including, IVG Pro 12 Pods, Lost Mary BM6000, Hayati Pro Max Plus Pods, Hayati Pro Ultra Plus pods and standard bottled e-liquids. The key issue is not the brand label on the pack, but the amount of liquid in scope under the duty rules. For consumers, that makes clarity especially important as October 2026 gets closer.



The wider regulatory backdrop also matters. The UK ban on single-use vapes has already been in force since 1 June 2025, which has increased attention on other lawful product formats such as rechargeable devices, prefilled pod systems and refill-based options. That broader shift helps explain why the UK vape tax discussion is now centred so heavily on pods and e-liquids rather than on disposables.



“Adult customers deserve clear information about the UK vape tax and the future tax on vapes,” said Muhammed Khansab, CEO of Vape Big. “There is a big difference between a tax that is already in force and a tax that has been formally set out for a future start date. Our priority is to explain that difference properly, show what the published rules actually cover, and help customers understand how the tax on vape liquid may affect common product types.”



Khansab added: “This is ultimately about clarity and compliance. Customers need accurate information on what has been confirmed by HMRC, what still needs to happen before implementation, and why liquid volume matters so much in the vaping tax UK framework.”



Key points at a glance

The UK vape tax is not in force today . HMRC’s published start date is 1 October 2026 .

is . HMRC’s published start date is . The published rate for the tax on vaping is £2.20 per 10ml of vaping liquid.

is of vaping liquid. HMRC says the tax on vapes applies to liquid in bottles, pods and cartridges .

applies to liquid in . HMRC’s examples show a 2ml pod = 44p in duty and a 10ml bottle = £2.20 in duty.

in duty and a in duty. The UK ban on single-use vapes has already been in force since 1 June 2025 .

has already been in force since . Duty-stamp requirements begin from 1 October 2026, with a broader stamp requirement from 1 April 2027.

To help readers navigate the issue, Vape Big has published its own explainer on the UK vape tax, setting out the confirmed duty rate, implementation timeline and broad product scope in one place. The company says the aim is to give adult customers, media and trade contacts a straightforward reference point as the vape tax discussion continues.



About Vape Big



Vape Big is a UK online retailer serving adult customers of legal smoking or vaping age. The company provides vaping products and publishes informational updates on regulatory and market developments affecting the UK vape sector.



https://thenewsfront.com/uk-vape-tax-vape-big-outlines-what-the-tax-on-vapes-could-mean-for-pods-and-e-liquids/