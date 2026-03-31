Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2026: Industry Led by EdgeTech, Innomar Technologie, iXblue, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon Technologies

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report by Type, Depth, Platform, Application, End Use, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrographic survey equipment market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 Billion in 2025 to USD 5 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 4.33% from 2026-2034. Key drivers include the increased demand for precise marine charts, offshore exploration activities, and significant infrastructure investments. This equipment is vital across industries such as offshore oil and gas exploration, navigation, and environmental monitoring.

The expanding need for accurate marine maps and the focus on offshore exploration drive market growth. Rising infrastructure investments, particularly in emerging economies, are boosting demand, alongside technological enhancements in surveying equipment. Growing maritime tourism and interest in underwater archaeology are additional contributors, as are concerns about marine pollution and a trend towards the adoption of unmanned systems for surveys.

An analysis of the market segmentation is provided, including insights by type, depth, platform, application, and end use. The report identifies unmanned vehicles as the leading type, shallow water as the dominant depth category, and USVs and UUVs as the top platform choices. The offshore oil and gas survey holds the largest application market share. Commercial end use represents the major segment of the sector.

The report reviews major regional markets, noting that North America leads, driven by the growing maritime industry, regulatory frameworks, and technological advancements. The regions analyzed include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape is thoroughly analyzed, with profiles of key players such as EdgeTech, Innomar Technologie GmbH, iXblue SAS, and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, among others. The report covers market structure, player positioning, and winning strategies, featuring a competitive dashboard and company evaluation quadrant.

Key Questions Answered

The report addresses the market size in 2025, expected growth rate from 2026-2034, and primary market drivers. It provides a detailed market breakdown by type, depth, platform, application, end use, and regional distribution. Additionally, it identifies key players within the market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

EdgeTech

Innomar Technologie GmbH

iXblue SAS

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Sonardyne International Ltd.

SyQwest Incorporated

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Topcon Corporation

Tritech International Limited (Moog Inc.)

Valeport Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/noefrt

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