Law Enforcement Software Market to Grow by $9.4 Billion Globally During 2026-2030: IBM, Motorola, and Oracle Leads

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market size, regional shares, competitor insights, and trends, providing a thorough understanding of market opportunities and challenges.

The law enforcement software market has experienced impressive growth and is projected to expand from $17.05 billion in 2025 to $19 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This expansion is primarily driven by the digitization of crime data, a rising need for centralized records management, and increased public safety IT budgets. Significant investments in AI-driven policing tools and a demand for real-time situational awareness are expected to propel the market to $28.43 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Key trends in this period include a shift toward cloud-based platforms, predictive crime analytics, digital evidence management systems, and mobile enforcement applications. The growing deployment of IoT devices for public safety plays a major role. IoT Analytics projects that IoT device numbers will reach 18.8 billion by the end of 2024, enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement through advanced connectivity and real-time data sharing.

Leading market entities are innovating with products like operational planning software, exemplified by Pryme Infil's new platform unveiled in October 2023. This software offers real-time collaboration and enhanced data protection, boosting operational efficiency and safety. Further strengthening the industry landscape, NEC Software Solutions' acquisition of SSS Public Safety in August 2023 aims to enrich service portfolios for emergency and law enforcement services.

Global market players include International Business Machines Corporation, Motorola Solutions Inc., Oracle Corporation, Axon Enterprise Inc., Palantir Technologies, and Lexipol LLC, among others. North America leads the industry, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. The market spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, including countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany.

Key Benefits of Accessing This Report:

Obtain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies, aiding in creating informed regional and country-specific strategies.

Identify the influence of macroeconomic variables like geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and regulatory shifts on market dynamics.

Spot investment opportunities in key growth segments and leverage forecast data to outperform competition.

Gain insights into customer behavior through end-user analysis, and benchmark against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Explore the total addressable market (TAM) and utilize market attractiveness scoring to assess potential.

Supports presentations with reliable data analysis and includes an updated dashboard for convenient data extraction.

Market Scope:

Components: Solutions and Services.

Deployment: Cloud and On-Premises.

End Users: Various law enforcement and judicial agencies.

It includes analyses of key solutions like Computer-Aided Dispatch Systems and Evidence Management Software, in addition to service categories such as Consulting, Implementation, and Support.

The competitive landscape chapter details market shares and profiles leading companies involved, providing insights into significant financial deals that have impacted the market. Furthermore, the company scoring matrix evaluates top firms by factors including revenue and innovation.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Law Enforcement Software market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Axon Enterprise Inc.

CAPERS North America LLC

Palantir Technologies

Lexipol LLC

Tracker Products LLC

Hexagon AB

eForce Solutions Inc.

NICE Systems Ltd.

ESD Inc.

TXI Systems Inc.

CSI Technology Group

Guardian Alliance Technologies

SceneDoc

Omnigo Software LLC

Spillman Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies

Caliber Public Safety

Zuercher Technologies

TriTech Software Systems

Superion Inc.

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6psm85

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