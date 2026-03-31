BlockchAIn Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Commercial Momentum Following Public Listing

Completed Business Combination and Began Trading on NYSE American Under Ticker Symbol “AIB” on March 17, 2026

Existing 40MW Operating Data Center Provides Revenue-Generating Base as Company Advances Growth Plan

Over $500 Million in Potential Contract Value Pending Execution of Definitive Agreements

Company to Host First Virtual Webinar in April 2026 to Discuss Financial Results and Growth Strategy

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“BlockchAIn” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence (“AI”) and high-performance computing (“HPC”) workloads, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and highlighted recent commercial and strategic developments.

On March 16, 2026, the Company completed its previously announced business combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc., and commenced trading on the NYSE American on March 17, 2026 under the ticker symbol “AIB”. The listing comes at a favorable time for the Company, as demand for AI and HPC infrastructure continues to accelerate while access to power, electrical equipment, and deployment-ready facilities remains constrained across the market. In this environment, management believes sites with secured power, expansion potential, and a path to near-term deployment are becoming increasingly valuable.

“2025 and 2026 to date have been foundational for BlockchAIn, and the milestones we announced in recent weeks reflect how quickly the Company is beginning to take shape in the public markets,” said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of BlockchAIn. “Our public listing on March 17 marked the beginning of a new chapter for the business. We believe we are entering that chapter with the right pieces in place: an operating 40 MW data center campus in South Carolina, a documented 200 MW power pipeline, a path to expand our existing site, a planned AI-focused site in Minnesota, and a strategy built around converting power-secured locations into AI-ready digital infrastructure.

“The market opportunity in front of us is compelling. Demand for AI and HPC infrastructure is being driven by a combination of enterprise adoption, next-generation model development, cloud expansion, and the rising compute intensity of modern workloads. At the same time, the industry continues to face bottlenecks in available power, long lead times for critical electrical equipment, and limited deployment-ready capacity. In that environment, we believe platforms that can secure power, align supply chain resources, and bring capacity online quickly and efficiently are positioned to capture meaningful opportunities.

“Our recently announced 5 MW and 20 MW letters of intent are significant because they demonstrate commercial interest in the platform we are building at a very early stage in our life as a public company. If converted into definitive agreements, these opportunities represent more than $500 million in expected initial contract value and would validate our development model across both enterprise and cloud-oriented customers.

“Just as important, our collaboration with Supermicro and our relationship with Power and Data Management strengthen two of the most important parts of the value chain: access to high-density compute hardware and access to critical electrical infrastructure. Combined with our modular deployment strategy, we believe these relationships can help us move faster, reduce execution risk, and better position BlockchAIn to participate in the long-term buildout of AI and HPC infrastructure.”

2026 Outlook

The Company believes it is entering the public markets at a favorable time, as demand for AI and HPC infrastructure continues to accelerate while access to power, electrical equipment, and deployment-ready data center capacity remains constrained across the market.

Near-term priorities include progressing the Company’s recently announced LOIs toward definitive agreements, advancing the planned expansion of its South Carolina campus from 40 MW to 50 MW, subject to a new electric service agreement and related approvals, and continuing development work on its planned 25 MW AI-focused data center site in Minnesota. If the Company's recently announced 5 MW and 20 MW letters of intent are converted into definitive agreements, management expects these projects to begin generating contracted revenue in early 2027.

Management remains focused on expanding AI-ready infrastructure capacity, strengthening supply chain relationships across compute hardware and critical electrical infrastructure, and executing with discipline as a newly public company.

As of March 26, 2026, the Company had 37,629,068 shares issued and outstanding.

Growth Strategy and Capital Plan

The Company's growth strategy is centered on a multi-site development pipeline targeting approximately 715 MW of total capacity across digital mining and AI facility classes, supported by a capital plan designed to fund approximately $9.9 billion in total development CapEx over the 2026–2030 period. The Company intends to fund development through a combination of project-level debt and privately placed equity, with the Company acting as developer and general partner, retaining an economic interest through management fees and a promoted interest in the value created across the portfolio. Management believes this GP/LP structure enables the Company to scale its infrastructure platform while limiting dilution to existing shareholders.

FY 2025 and Subsequent Highlights

Maintained an operating foundation at its existing 40 MW data center campus in South Carolina, with a path to expand the site to 50 MW, subject to entering into a new electric service agreement and related approvals.

Continued to advance a broader development strategy supported by documented 200 MW power pipeline, including a planned 25 MW AI-focused data center site in Minnesota. This represents a 5x expansion in secured power.

Continued advancing the Company’s modular AI data center strategy, which is designed to convert power-secured sites into AI-ready digital infrastructure through a standardized, scalable deployment model.

Announced a non-binding letter of intent for a 5 MW AI infrastructure deployment with an international private equity firm. Upon execution of a definitive agreement, the project is expected to represent more than $100 million in total contract value over the initial 10-year term, with potential aggregate contract value of approximately $300 million including two seven-year renewal options.

Announced a second non-binding letter of intent for a 20 MW build-to-suit data center lease with a global cloud infrastructure provider in the Southeastern United States. Upon execution of definitive documentation, the project is expected to represent more than $400 million in total contract value over the initial 10-year lease term, with additional upside if renewal options are exercised.

Together, the two recently announced LOIs represent 25 MW of prospective AI and HPC capacity and more than $500 million in expected initial contract value, if definitive agreements are executed.

Completed the previously announced business combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc. on March 16, 2026, and commenced trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “AIB” on March 17, 2026.

Expanded infrastructure readiness through its collaboration with Super Micro Computer, Inc., intended to align power-secured facility development with access to enterprise-grade, high-density compute hardware for AI workloads.

Expanded infrastructure readiness through relationship with Power and Data Management to support access to critical electrical infrastructure, including transformers, substations, switchgear, and related power distribution equipment. Management believes this relationship may support a potentially multi-gigawatt development pipeline over time.



FY2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue totaled approximately $18.5 million, compared to approximately $22.9 million in FY 2024.

Gross profit was approximately $3.5 million, compared to approximately $8.2 million in FY 2024.

Net loss was approximately $0.8 million, compared to net income of approximately $5.7 million in FY 2024.*

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million, compared to $6.2M in FY 2024. The decrease was largely driven by lower revenues and increases to cost of revenue and professional services expenses.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $2.3 million, compared to approximately $9.1 million in FY 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents of $15,265, compared to $131,107 in FY 2024. The Company received $1.3 million subsequent to the closing of the business combination.

Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $7.9 million, compared to approximately $10.7 million in FY 2024.



*The Company noted that FY 2025 results reflected approximately $1.7 million in transaction-related expenses incurred in connection with the business combination.

Management believes these results should be viewed in the context of a business transitioning its customer base toward AI and HPC workloads and repositioning around higher-growth digital infrastructure opportunities while simultaneously completing its transition to the public markets.

“While FY 2025 results reflected both the transition of our customer base and the costs of becoming a public company, the Company generated positive operating cash flow of approximately $2.3 million and maintained positive stockholders' equity of $7.9 million. We believe these results, combined with our recent NYSE American listing and access to strategic capital, reinforce that BlockchAIn enters the public markets with an established operating foundation, existing revenue-generating operations, and positive operating cash flow as we execute on our recently announced commercial opportunities and continue to build the business with discipline,” said Jolienne Halisky, Chief Financial Officer of BlockchAIn. “We intend to design a capital structure to fund our development pipeline through project-level debt and privately placed equity, with the Company retaining an economic interest as developer across the portfolio. This would enable the Company to fund large-scale infrastructure deployment while preserving value for existing shareholders through a promoted interest structure.”

Management further believes the recently announced 5 MW and 20 MW LOIs are meaningful not only because of their potential contract value, but also because they reflect early commercial engagement at the outset of the Company’s public company life. If converted into definitive agreements, these projects would further validate the Company’s strategy of developing power-secured, AI-ready infrastructure for a range of customer requirements.

Virtual Webinar Information

BlockchAIn will hold its first virtual webinar in April 2026, to review FY 2025 financial results, discuss recent developments, and outline the Company’s strategic priorities as a newly public company. Registration details will be announced separately and made available through a press release issued in advance of the date.

Note About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a key factor in how we assess the operating performance of our data center and develop growth strategies and expansion decisions. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding income tax expense, interest income, interest expense, other income or expense, gain or loss on asset sales, depreciation, amortization, and transaction costs as presented below:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

Successor Predecessor Change Year ended

December 31,

2025 Period from February 8,

2024 to

December 31, 2024 Period from January 1,

2024 to February 7,

2024 $ NET (LOSS)/INCOME (835,431 ) 5,506,904 143,407 (6,485,742 ) Add/(Deduct): Other (income) expense 5,359 (720 ) - 6,079 Depreciation and amortization 862,305 589,516 239,330 33,459 Transaction costs 1,731,016 76,250 - 1,654,766 (Gain) loss on asset sales (67,714 ) - - (67,714 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA 1,695,535 6,171,950 382,737 (4,859,152 )



Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, but should be considered together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. We have presented non-GAAP financial measures to provide members with an additional tool to evaluate our results of operations in a manner that focuses on what management believes to be our core, ongoing business operations.

Accordingly, adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be considered in isolation of, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our Consolidated Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Our primary non-GAAP financial measure is adjusted EBITDA, which excludes depreciation and amortization expense as these do not reflect our current or future cash spending levels to support our business. In addition, depreciation is also based on the estimated useful lives of our data center. These estimates could vary from actual performance of the asset, are based on historical costs incurred to build out our data center and are not indicative of current or expected future capital expenditures. Therefore, we exclude depreciation from our results of operations when evaluating our operations. We also exclude gain or loss on asset sales as it represents profit or loss that is not meaningful in evaluating the current or future operating performance. Additionally, we exclude transaction costs to enhance the comparability of our financial results to our historical operations. The transaction costs relate to costs we incur in connection with business combinations and the transaction with Signing Day Sports, including advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees. Such charges generally are not relevant to assessing our long-term performance. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges vary significantly based on the size and timing of the transactions. Management believes items such as impairment charges, gain or loss on asset sales and transaction costs are non-core transactions; however, these types of costs may occur in future periods. The Company has determined that all of the above non-recurring adjustments from operations are infrequent. Future transaction costs will depend on the Company executing additional transactions, which cannot be anticipated or estimated. The other costs identified are eliminated upon the consummation of the Merger.

About BlockchAIn

BlockchAIn is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company’s platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://oneblockchain.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination with Signing Day Sports, Inc. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, the ability to integrate the respective businesses post-merger, obtain sufficient funding to maintain operations and develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the parties’ current products and services and planned offerings, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, impacts from strategic changes to the parties’ business on net sales, revenues, income from continuing operations, or other results of operations, the parties’ ability to attract new users and customers, the parties’ ability to retain or obtain intellectual property rights, the parties’ ability to adequately support future growth, the parties’ ability to comply with user data privacy laws and other current or anticipated legal requirements, the parties’ ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage their business effectively, and the risk that non-binding letters of intent may not result in definitive documentation. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the parties’ control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning BlockchAIn, or any of their affiliates, or other matters and attributable to BlockchAIn, any of their affiliates, or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

AIB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Successor Predecessor Year ended

December 31,

2025 Period from

February 8,

2024 to

December 31,

2024

(Restated) Period from

January 1,

2024 to

February 7,

2024

(Restated) Revenues (Note 5) $ 18,516,612 $ 20,820,003 $ 2,084,320 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenues 15,001,351 13,152,550 1,567,058 Depreciation and amortization (Note 3) 862,305 589,516 239,330 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,550,742 1,571,753 134,525 Total costs and operating expenses 19,414,398 15,313,819 1,940,913 (Loss) income from operations (897,786 ) 5,506,184 143,407 Other income (expense) Gain on disposal of assets held for sale (Note 3) 67,714 - - Other (expense) income (5,359 ) 720 - Total other income 62,355 720 - Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (835,431 ) $ 5,506,904 $ 143,407 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share* - - -

*Note: Earnings per share are not presented as One Blockchain LLC operated as a limited liability company with no shares of common stock outstanding during the periods presented. The Company expects to present earnings per share beginning with its first full reporting period following the completion of the Business Combination on March 16, 2026.





BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Successor Successor December 31, 2025 2024

(Restated) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 15,265 $ 131,107 Accounts receivable 7,720 359,361 Accounts receivable - related party (Note 12) 2,144,506 370,405 Loan receivable - related party (Note 12) 1,083,460 1,045,315 Assets held for sale (Note 3) - 64,286 Other current assets 218,698 60,071 Total current assets 3,469,649 2,030,545 Property and equipment, net (Note 3) 8,865,019 7,356,397 Goodwill (Note 4) 4,851,136 4,851,136 Operating lease right-of-use asset (Note 6) 81,712 188,936 Total assets $ 17,267,516 $ 14,427,014 Liabilities and members’ equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,304,012 $ 1,855,889 Contract liabilities (Note 5) 2,330,584 1,666,580 Loans payable - related party (Note 12) - 18,750 Consideration payable, current portion (Note 3) 1,166,001 - Operating lease liability, current portion (Note 6) 81,712 107,409 Other current liabilities 1,845,760 - Total current liabilities 8,728,069 3,648,628 Consideration payable, net of current portion (Note 3) 680,166 - Operating lease liability, net of current portion (Note 6) - 81,528 Total liabilities 9,408,235 3,730,156 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 8) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Note 10) - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (Note 10) - - Additional paid in capital - - Retained earnings 7,859,281 10,696,858 Total stockholders’ equity 7,859,281 10,696,858 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,267,516 $ 14,427,014

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