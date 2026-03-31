Pelthos Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of CT2000 in Eye Pain

First clinical trial conducted in human subjects to evaluate CT2000 for the treatment of both acute ocular pain and chronic ocular surface pain commonly associated with dry eye disease

CT2000 is a lead pipeline asset of Channel Therapeutics, a Pelthos subsidiary

DURHAM, N.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating CT2000 as a potential treatment for eye pain. Pelthos’ subsidiary Channel Pharmaceutical Corporation (“Channel”) owns the rights to CT2000 and its NaV1.7 inhibitor pipeline and is conducting the clinical work through its Australian subsidiary.

"The successful dosing of the first patient is a meaningful step in advancing Channel’s pipeline of eye pain treatments,” said Scott Plesha, CEO of Pelthos. “While we remain focused on advancing our commercial-stage programs, the positive results from CT2000 animal efficacy studies suggest that the inhibition of NaV1.7 may have broad applications in treating different pain indications, including areas where new therapeutic options are needed.”

The placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a clinical trial will evaluate the safety and clinical efficacy of CT2000 eye drop formulation in patients with moderate to severe dry eye disease with chronic eye pain. The trial will be an adaptive design with a Phase 1 ascending dose study (with acute ocular pain measures) and a Phase 2a maximum tolerated dose study with a 28-day dosing period. Results are anticipated at the end of 2026.

In May 2025, Channel announced that it achieved its predefined endpoints in two pre-clinical animal models of its CT2000 eye drop formulations for the treatment of acute ocular pain and chronic ocular surface pain commonly associated with dry eye disease.

CT2000 is a novel ophthalmic formulation of Channel’s CC8464 that targets the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, a key factor in the propagation of pain signals in peripheral nerves. NaV1.7 channels are widely expressed in the corneal nerve plexus, making it an attractive target for treating eye pain. Eye pain may occur with various conditions, including severe dry eye disease, trauma and surgery. Existing therapies for eye pain, including steroids, topical non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents, lubricants, and local anesthetics, are limited in their effectiveness and/or limited in the duration that they may be prescribed because of safety issues. It is estimated that the global chronic ocular pain market will reach $5.3 billion by 2032.1

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at www.pelthos.com . Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, regarding Pelthos’ current expectations. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some instances, words such as “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” and “will,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our good faith beliefs (or those of the indicated third parties) and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to our expectations regarding (i) our belief that the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating CT2000 as a potential treatment for eye pain is a meaningful step in advancing Channel’s pipeline of eye pain treatment, (ii) our belief that the positive results from CT2000 animal efficacy studies suggest that the inhibition of NaV1.7 may have broad applications in treating different pain indications, including areas where new therapeutics options are needed, ((iii) the Company’s plans and timeline with respect to the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, (iv) the anticipated timing of results from the Phase1b/2a clinical trial and (vii) the Company’s future opportunities, strategy and plans in the market. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to there being no guarantee that the trading price of the combined company’s Common Stock will be indicative of the combined company’s value or that the combined company’s Common Stock will become an attractive investment in the future; we may rely on collaborative partners for milestone payments, royalties, materials revenue, contract payments and other revenue projections and may not receive expected revenue; we and our partners may not be able to timely or successfully advance any product(s) in our internal or partnered pipeline or receive regulatory approval and there may not be a market for the product(s) even if successfully developed and approved; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of war, conflict, epidemic diseases, the implementation of tariffs, and ongoing or future litigation could expose us to significant liabilities and have a material adverse effect on us. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

pelthos@kwmcommunications.com

(914) 315-6072

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1 Global Chronic Ocular Pain Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis Report – Industry Overview and Forecast to 2032