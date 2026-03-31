Vantive Presents New Data at WCN on How Coordinated Care Ecosystems Can Expand Home-Based Peritoneal Dialysis Access and Improve Patient Outcomes

Nephroprotection and early intervention support more planned dialysis starts, improved patient outcomes and increased use of home therapies, according to new studies.

Real-world studies also evaluate a unique care program between primary doctors and nephrologists that was able to significantly grow their home-based peritoneal dialysis program, while maintaining outcomes.

Retrospective study of remote patient management associated with improved survival, reduced HD transfer, and fewer hospitalizations compared with conventional home dialysis.



DEERFIELD, Ill., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, today announced new data presented at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN), held March 28–31, 2026, in Yokohama, Japan, demonstrating the impact that a coordinated kidney care ecosystem can have on patients’ access to home dialysis and outcomes. International real-world studies highlight the impact of pre-dialysis care, the benefits of collaboration between primary care physicians and nephrologists, and the advantages of remote patient management for home dialysis.

“These real-world data from clinics around the world underscore a simple truth: progress occurs when primary care, nephrology specialists, innovative practice solutions, and connected-care technologies—like remote patient management—work together.” Peter Rutherford, M.B. BS, Ph.D., head of Worldwide Medical, Vantive. “By breaking down traditional barriers and building genuine collaboration, we can help expand the possibilities of kidney care across the patient’s journey, and support healthcare systems’ ability to create more pathways to home dialysis.”

In Colombia, pre-dialysis care enabled 65% of study participants with stage 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD) to begin dialysis with planned starts. Pre-dialysis care for patients with advanced CKD was linked to improved patient education, an increase in home dialysis care, and a statistically significant reduced mortality rate for those in the first 90 days of therapy.1 In Japan, studies show collaborative care between primary care and nephrology practices beginning in the early stages of CKD and continuing after the start of dialysis supports sustained growth of home-based peritoneal dialysis (PD) programs and stable outcomes.2

Additionally, data from a large real-world study in Taiwan showed that when patients transitioned to automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) supported by Vantive CONNECT Clinician powered by Sharesource Connectivity Platform, they experienced an 18% lower all-cause mortality rate compared to patients using APD alone.3,4

A Closer Look at the Data

The retrospective cohort study in Colombia—“A Nationwide Nephroprotection Program and Its Impact on Dialysis Transition in Colombia: TRADITCO Study” (WCN24AB6584)—indicated coordinated pre-dialysis care enabled nearly two-thirds of advanced CKD patients in the study (approximately 65%) to begin dialysis as a planned start, resulting in over 50% initially choosing PD and experiencing lower early mortality rates compared to unplanned starts. The findings are based on a study of 2,829 adults with stage 5 CKD that were enrolled in a nationwide nephroprotection program between 2016 and 2023, with patients followed for one year and up to 90 days after dialysis initiation. As an observational analysis, the study cannot establish causality.

Two studies from Kokura Memorial Hospital, Japan—“Growing a Peritoneal Dialysis Program Through Nephrologist–Primary Care Physician Collaboration: A Single-Center Experience” (WCN26-AB-5416) and “Structure and Economics of Nephrologists’ and Primary Care Physicians’ Collaboration Care Model for Peritoneal Dialysis: A Single Center Experience” (WCN26-AB-5850)—used observational methodology to evaluate a structured collaboration between primary care and nephrology teams. Investigators found that early patient education, shared decision-making, and defined co-management roles helped expand peritoneal dialysis programs and maintain clinical stability. These results highlight the importance of multidisciplinary care. As these are observational analyses from a single center, findings may reflect local practices and are not generalized to all settings.

The abstract “Remote Managed Automated Peritoneal Dialysis and Clinical Outcomes: A Nationwide Real-World Cohort Study from Taiwan” (WCN26AB7624) found that remote-managed automated peritoneal dialysis was associated with lower mortality, fewer transfers to hemodialysis, and reduced hospitalizations versus conventional APD. This retrospective, observational cohort study analyzed 2,477 patients from Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database, using statistical methods to balance the groups. As an observational study, causality cannot be inferred.

The data presented at WCN 2026 underscore that collaborative, innovative, and connected care models can help improve access, outcomes, and patient experiences throughout the kidney care continuum.

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients— that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. For more information, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

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Kasmer Quinn

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1 Rutherford, Peter, et al. “A nationwide nephroprotection program and its impact on dialysis transition in Colombia: TRADITCO Study.” World Congress of Nephrology 2026, Yokohama, Japan, March 28–31, 2026. Abstract WCN24-AB-6584.

2 Kanai, Hidetoshi, et al. “Growing a peritoneal dialysis program through nephrologist and primary care physician collaboration: A single-center experience.” World Congress of Nephrology 2026, Yokohama, Japan, March 28–31, 2026. Abstract WCN26-AB-5416.

3 Kanai, Hidetoshi, et al. “Structure and economics of nephrologists’ and primary care physicians’ collaborative care model for peritoneal dialysis: A single-center experience.” World Congress of Nephrology 2026, Yokohama, Japan, March 28–31, 2026. Abstract WCN26-AB-5850.

4 Chung, Mu-Chi, et al. “Remote-managed automated peritoneal dialysis and clinical outcomes: A nationwide real-world cohort study from Taiwan.” World Congress of Nephrology 2026, Yokohama, Japan, March 28–31, 2026. Abstract WCN26-AB-7624.