Mama’s Creations to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Call on April 14 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 after market close on April 14, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13759666

Webcast: MAMA Q4 FY2026 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “As we close out fiscal 2026, I’m proud of the progress this team has made throughout the year. We entered the year with strong organic momentum, added meaningful scale through our acquisition of Crown 1 and the Bay Shore facility, and exited with a unified, higher-throughput platform that positions us well for the year ahead. I’m particularly encouraged by the pace of our Crown 1 integration, which is tracking ahead of schedule. We’ve made meaningful progress on integrating our network, building and successfully rolling out an enterprise model for our business and the operational synergies we anticipated are beginning to materialize. The fourth quarter capped a year of broad-based growth across our protein portfolio, continued market share gains, and improving operational efficiency across all three of our facilities.

“Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, our priorities are clear: complete the integration and elevate the margin profile at Bay Shore, accelerate cross-selling and synergy realization across our network, and continue expanding our presence with Tier-1 national retailers in Club, Mass, and Grocery. The consumer tailwind behind fresh, convenient deli prepared foods remains strong, and we believe Mama’s Creations is uniquely positioned to capture incremental share as we build toward our long-term vision of becoming a $1 billion deli prepared foods company by 2030.”

A playback of the call will be available through Sunday, June 14, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13759666. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 12,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us