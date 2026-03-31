$4.26 Billion Brain Tumor Drugs Market 2026: Trends and Growth Outlook to 2030 & 2035

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brain tumor drugs market has witnessed robust growth recently, with size projections increasing from $4.03 billion in 2025 to $4.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. This upswing is attributed to a rise in brain tumor incidence, advancements in chemotherapy drugs, enhanced symptom management awareness, hormone therapy developments, and the advent of novel anticonvulsants.

Forecasts predict the brain tumor drugs market will further escalate to $5.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is driven by the expansion of precision medicine, AI integration in drug discovery, oncology R&D advancements, increased healthcare spending, and the higher adoption of targeted therapies. Key trends are personalized chemotherapy, expanded hormone therapy applications, advanced pain management drugs, growing anticonvulsant usage for symptom control, and a broadened brain tumor drug pipeline.

Increasing chemotherapy procedures are a key growth driver, given that chemotherapy targets and destroys quickly dividing cells, including cancerous ones, thus playing a pivotal role in brain tumor treatment. For instance, over 1 million U.S. cancer patients receive chemotherapy or radiation annually, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July 2023, amplifying the demand for brain tumor-specific drugs.

Leading companies in the market are channeling efforts towards technological innovation, exemplified by the development of targeted RAF kinase inhibitors that zero in on genetic mutations in brain tumors. These inhibitors like OJEMDA (tovorafenib) by Day One Biopharmaceuticals, introduced in November 2025, offer enhanced patient outcomes by targeting specific mutant RAF proteins with reduced systemic toxicity, marking a significant advancement in brain tumor therapies particularly for pediatric applications.

In a strategic move to enhance their neurosurgical offerings, Stryker Corporation acquired NICO Corporation in September 2024, aiming to boost minimally invasive solutions for brain tumor excision and intracerebral hemorrhage treatments. This acquisition fortifies Stryker's neurotechnology portfolio and underscores the emphasis on innovative neurosurgical techniques.

Major industry players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., and others. North America stood as the largest market region in 2025, while the Middle East is projected as the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Reasons to Purchase

Delve into where the brain tumor drugs market is expanding most rapidly, its relationship to the broader economy, demographics, and analogous markets. Discover forces such as technological disruptions and regulatory shifts impacting future market trajectories. This report covers market characteristics, growth metrics, segmentation, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape, including market shares and strategies.

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Outperform competitors using forecast data and market drivers.

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Drugs Covered: Temozolomide, Bevacizumab, and other significant drugs.

End Users: Hospital and retail pharmacies, among others.

Mechanism of Action: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormone Therapy.

Major Companies: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and other industry leaders.

Geographical Coverage: Regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and emerging markets like Southeast Asia and more.

Data & Delivery: Historical data plus forecasts, market sizing, and segmentation, all provided through comprehensive documents, including an interactive Excel dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Brain Tumor Drugs market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

CordenPharma

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Roche India

Novartis Oncology

Arlak Biotech

Healthkind Labs Pvt. Ltd.

SwisscheM Healthcare Pvt.Ltd

Apikos Pharma

Kolaz Biotech

CStone Pharma

CARsgen Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics

BeiGene

Astellas Pharma Inc

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo

AQVIDA GmbH

Baxter International Inc. (UK)

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Veropharm

Biocad

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celon Pharma

Celgene Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

Sandoz AG

Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A.

TUTEUR Argentina

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pierre Fabre Group

Celnova Pharma

Pfizer S.R.L.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

BIOPHARMA-MEA

NeoTX

AID Genomics Limited

Julphar

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk A/S

Bayer

Kitov Pharma Limited

CureTech Ltd.

Neopharma

Eurolab

Aspen

Adcock Ingram

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8b504c

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