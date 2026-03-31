Aware Delivers High-Security Liveness with a Frictionless User Experience in DHS Evaluation

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As generative AI accelerates the sophistication of identity fraud, Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions, today announced strong performance in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Remote Identity Validation Rally (RIVR) Track 3, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering secure, real-time proof of personhood.

With the evolution of identity threats, from presentation attacks to AI-driven impersonation, liveness detection has become a critical control point for verifying that a real person is present in digital interactions. In this environment, testing under real-world conditions is essential to understanding how solutions perform against modern attack techniques.

Aware Intelligent Liveness is designed to meet this challenge by combining the security and accuracy of active liveness detection with the speed and low-friction experience of passive approaches, enabling organizations to deliver both strong protection and seamless user experiences.

Aware Intelligent Liveness was evaluated under alias A1 and P2 at the Maryland Test Facility, an independent laboratory that performs biometric testing for the DHS Science and Technology Directorate. The RIVR program, conducted by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate in collaboration with TSA, and NIST, is designed to assess identity technologies under realistic attack scenarios, including active liveness testing with live human participants, providing a more accurate representation of real-world deployment environments.

In the active liveness evaluation—which uses live human participants and is considered the most representative measure of real-world performance— Aware demonstrated strong results, achieving zero successful attacks across attack classes A and B while maintaining a BPCER below the strict 5% usability threshold. The system also ranked top three in user satisfaction across iOS and Android and top two in efficiency (speed), demonstrating that high-assurance security can be delivered without compromising the user experience.

These results highlight the Aware solution's ability to defend against sophisticated biometric attacks in conditions that closely mirror real-world interactions, where live users, real devices, and dynamic attack vectors intersect.

Aware recognizes and applauds DHS and the RIVR program for advancing the industry through rigorous, real-world active testing. By incorporating challenging attack scenarios and live human participants, the program sets a higher bar for evaluating active identity technologies and provides meaningful benchmarks for both vendors and organizations selecting solutions.

“Programs like the DHS Remote Identity Validation Rally are essential to advancing trust in digital identity,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “By testing active liveness technologies against real-world attack scenarios, including those involving live human participants, DHS is helping raise the bar for the entire industry. These results reinforce our belief that organizations shouldn’t have to choose between strong security and a seamless user experience.”

Aware encourages both technology providers and organizations evaluating biometric solutions to prioritize independent testing, particularly active liveness evaluations that reflect real-world conditions, as a critical input when assessing performance, security, and usability.

The passive liveness evaluation provided additional validation of system performance under pre-collected image conditions, and Aware achieved zero successful attacks in attack class C. While these results are notable, passive testing evaluates static imagery rather than live user interaction, and therefore represents a more limited view of real-world liveness risk.

Aware remains committed to ongoing participation in independent testing and collaboration with industry and government partners to continuously improve biometric security. By combining rigorous evaluation with continued innovation, the industry can move closer to a future where proof of personhood is both highly secure and inherently human.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; ii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; iii) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; iv) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; v) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; and vi) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Acknowledgement and Disclaimer

This publication is based upon work conducted under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cooperative Research and Development Agreement Numbers DHS 25-TCBI-013 and DHS 25-TCBI-021.

The views and/or conclusions contained in this document are those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and do not constitute a DHS endorsement of the equipment tested or evaluated.

This information was determined based on demonstrations and assessments conducted at the Maryland Test Facility as part of the Remote Identity Validation Technology Rally held in 2025 under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

For more information on these results, please reach out directly to DHS or contact Aware.

CONTACT

Company Contact

Delaney Gembis

Aware, Inc.

781-687-0393

marketing@aware.com