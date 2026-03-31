Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2026: Siemens Healthineers, General Electric, and Fujifilm Lead the $2.55 Billion Industry

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a comprehensive analysis, offering insights into market statistics including size, regional shares, competitor strategies, and emerging trends.

The veterinary diagnostic imaging market has been experiencing robust growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. According to recent research, the market size is anticipated to expand from $2.37 billion in 2025 to $2.55 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth is driven by a surge in companion animal ownership, increased demand for advanced veterinary care, and the expansion of specialized veterinary hospital infrastructure. Additionally, the availability of specialized veterinary imaging equipment and heightened awareness of animal health diagnostics contribute significantly to this expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the rapid adoption of AI-assisted imaging analysis, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the demand for minimally invasive diagnostics. The market is also witnessing an expansion of cloud-based image management systems and a focus on precision veterinary medicine. Key trends include the adoption of advanced imaging modalities, the increasing use of digital and portable imaging systems, and the integration of veterinary PACS solutions.

The burgeoning animal population is a critical driver of market growth. Increases in pet ownership, advancements in animal healthcare, and growing livestock demand contribute to improved food security and stronger human-animal relationships. Veterinary diagnostic imaging plays a vital role in supporting animal welfare by enabling accurate diagnosis and improving treatment outcomes. For example, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported a rise in the US dog population from 53.4 million in 2023 to 59.8 million in 2024, underscoring the growing demand for veterinary diagnostic services.

Major players in the market are focusing on developing advanced solutions like AI-powered X-ray interpretation to enhance diagnostic precision and streamline operations in veterinary practices. Notably, SignalPET LLC launched SignalSTAT in January 2024, offering rapid and precise AI-driven X-ray assessments, which improve diagnostic accuracy and reduce turnaround times.

In strategic developments, Mars Inc. acquired Heska Corporation in June 2023, aiming to bolster its diagnostics division by integrating Heska's advanced products, which enhances capabilities in imaging, telemedicine, and software solutions.

Leading companies in the veterinary diagnostic imaging sector include Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., and IDEXX Laboratories Inc., among others. North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region, driven by technological advancements and increasing investments.

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Markets Covered: By Product, Animal Type, Equipment, Application, and End-User.

Major Companies: Siemens Healthineers AG, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and more.

Geographies: Includes developed and emerging economies across continents, with expanded focus on regions like Southeast Asia.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Format: Tailored delivery in Word, PDF, or interactive report with Excel Dashboard, incorporating bi-annual data updates and expert support.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market report include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

General Electric Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

VCA Inc.

Covetrus Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medl Elctrnc Co. Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Carestream Health Inc.

CVS Limited

Esaote S.p.A

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

MXR Imaging Inc.

Sound Technologies Inc.

Heska Corporation

Universal Medical Systems, Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

IMV Imaging

Epica Animal Health

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qv37k7

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