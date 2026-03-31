Japan's Cell and Gene Therapy Market Set to Grow Tenfold by 2035, Reaching USD 5.15 Billion: Pre-commercial Scale Manufacturing Leads Market Expansion

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Future Forecast, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Type of Scale, Type of Mode, Type of Workflow, Type of Process, Type of Technology, End User and Leading Players" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan cell and gene therapy market is forecasted to surge from USD 521 million in 2023 to USD 5.15 billion by 2035, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 29% during the prediction period. Fueled by innovation, regulatory support, and demographic changes, this market is witnessing substantial growth.

Japan Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Growth and Trends

Cell and gene therapies are revolutionizing the treatment landscape for chronic illnesses, cancer, and rare diseases. By precisely targeting cellular-level abnormalities, these therapies mitigate the risk of off-target effects, offering patients targeted responses and the potential to restore damaged tissues or delay inherited conditions.

Japan's market growth is underpinned by a supportive regulatory environment, an aging population, and an increasing incidence of chronic diseases. The nation's framework propels the expedited approval of breakthrough therapies, addressing the healthcare needs of an aging populace afflicted by cancer, genetic disorders, and cardiovascular ailments. Concurrently, significant R&D investments from both governmental and industrial sectors foster innovation, establishing a robust foundation for continued market expansion.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

Key drivers include advancements in biotechnology, such as CRISPR and CAR-T therapies, which facilitate precise treatments. An aging demographic increases demand for solutions targeting degenerative and genetic conditions, complemented by government initiatives that accelerate approvals and investments in R&D. Collaborative efforts between industry and academia improve iPS cell workflows and clinical translations.

Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress

The production of cell and gene therapies confronts high development costs and scalability issues for autologous therapies. Despite fast-tracked approvals, accessibility remains hindered by reimbursement challenges within Japan's healthcare system. Additionally, a need for skilled professionals and robust infrastructure persists, while stringent safety standards and international standardization hurdles slow global adoption.

Cell Therapies: Leading Market Segment

Cell therapies, particularly CAR-T cell therapy, hold the largest market share due to their efficacy in addressing various diseases, particularly cancer. Yet, the gene therapies sector promises significant growth, with a higher projected CAGR, driven by research in gene mutations and therapeutic evaluations to treat diseases.

Pre-commercial / R&D Scale Manufacturing: Dominating Market Segment

The market is primarily fueled by pre-commercial/R&D scale production, accounting for a significant share due to an expanding pipeline and heightened R&D investment for large-scale manufacturing. The commercial-scale manufacturing sector is poised to grow at the fastest rate, supported by increasing product approvals from agencies like the USFDA and growing demand for major viral vector and plasmid DNA production.

Japan Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

Type of Therapy: Cell and Gene Therapies

Type of Scale: Precommercial / R&D and Commercial

Type of Mode: Contract and In-House Manufacturing

Type of Workflow: Including Cell Processing and Vector Production

Type of Process: Upstream and Downstream

Type of Technology: Including FACS and ELISA

End Users: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Current and future market insights

Market-leading companies

Key trends and challenges

Market size and CAGR forecasting

Reasons to Buy this Report

Comprehensive market analysis and projections

Overview of key market dynamics

Identification of future opportunities

Understanding customer demand

Complementary Benefits

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Report walkthrough with the research team

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AGC

Astellas Pharma

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Cytiva

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics

OmniAb

Rentschler Biopharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wuxi AppTec

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9whe0j

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