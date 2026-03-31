Fello and Verifone to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Payment Solutions for Events and Pop-Ups Nationwide

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fello, the leading provider of turnkey event-technology rentals, today announced a new partnership with Verifone, a global payments technology leader trusted by merchants around the world. Together, they are bringing fully configured Verifone payment terminals to event organizers, pop-up merchants, and temporary retail operations that need fast, reliable, and compliant payment solutions—without the cost or logistics of long-term hardware ownership.

As part of the partnership, Fello will offer Verifone devices pre-configured for each organization’s preferred POS system, arriving tested and ready for immediate use.

These devices support secure in-person payments at conferences, festivals, retail activations, fundraisers, and high-volume temporary sales environments. The integrated process includes device preparation, SIM provisioning, logistics, live support, and rapid returns, giving businesses a seamless way to accept payments wherever commerce happens.

Verifone’s global ecosystem supports nearly 2,500 POS and payment platform partners, enabling merchants to operate within their preferred payments environment. Through Fello’s managed hardware platform, businesses can deploy Verifone devices configured for a wide range of POS systems—helping merchants stay within their existing payment workflows while gaining the flexibility to transact anywhere.

This flexibility is particularly important in the events industry, where many venues operate under contracted POS agreements. Through the Fello and Verifone partnership, merchants and event organizers can deploy hardware that works within those required payment environments, making it easier to comply with venue requirements while still delivering fast, reliable payment experiences for guests.

Secure, Scalable Payments for Temporary and High-Demand Environments

Through this partnership, businesses using Verifone gain access to Fello’s full-service rental platform—making it easy to deploy Verifone hardware across retail locations, pop-ups, festivals, and high-traffic event environments. Merchants can stay within their trusted payment ecosystem while gaining the flexibility to transact wherever their customers are.

At the same time, the partnership strengthens Fello’s ability to support POS companies directly. Fello can provision a wide range of POS software onto its managed hardware fleet, giving POS providers a near-turnkey deployment pathway for temporary, seasonal, or distributed use cases. Whether it’s a music festival, a hospitality activation, or a multi-city retail rollout, Fello’s integration with Verifone enables secure, reliable, and scalable payment experiences wherever transactions take place.

With the rise of mobile commerce, short-term retail builds, and hybrid event models, businesses increasingly need flexible, compliant, and easy-to-deploy payment solutions. Verifone’s trusted hardware, paired with Fello’s nationwide rental infrastructure, ensures organizations have access to enterprise-grade devices—even for a single day.

“At Fello, we’ve always believed the future of commerce infrastructure is mobility, flexibility, and speed,” said Schneur Landa, CEO of Fello. “Businesses can’t afford to wait weeks or months to deploy payment systems anymore. They need solutions that can go live anywhere, almost instantly. That’s why this partnership with Verifone is so powerful. By combining Verifone’s best-in-class payment technology with Fello’s operational infrastructure and deployment capabilities, we’re creating a new standard for how quickly and seamlessly enterprise commerce environments can come online.”

Through this partnership, merchants benefit from:

Ready-to-use Verifone terminals for events, pop-ups, and seasonal operations

Rapid shipping and onsite delivery options across the U.S.

Pre-configured settings based on merchant POS and payment requirements

Secure, compliant payment flows powered by Verifone hardware

Live support from Fello throughout the event lifecycle

Easy, frictionless returns after the event





“Events and temporary retail need the same level of security and reliability as any permanent brick-and-mortar location,” said John Vaskis, SVP of Business Development at Fello. Partnering with Verifone allows us to deliver that experience at scale. Our clients get trusted hardware, real support, and the flexibility to ramp up quickly—whether they’re deploying their own POS or working with the payment systems already contracted by the venue—without the burden of managing devices themselves.”