Mink Ventures Receives OJEP Grant of $93,365

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) (“Mink” or the "Company") today announced that, it has received a grant of $93,365.81 from the Government of Ontario, through its Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP), to support the critical minerals exploration work at Mink’s Warren nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), cobalt (Co) Project. The Warren property covers 1,130 hectares of land, located in Whitesides Township, approximately 35 km west of Timmins, Ontario, and is just south of Mink’s 100 km2, Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project.

“Ontario is leading the charge to secure the minerals that will power our economy and strengthen our sovereignty,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “Through OJEP, we’re backing companies like Mink Ventures Corporation to advance promising projects here at home—unlocking resources, creating jobs, and building a more self-reliant and secure Canadian economy.”

“We are very pleased to acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Ontario with this non-dilutive capital from the OJEP grant, which supported our recent exploration and drill program at Warren,” said Natasha Dixon, President & CEO. “The successful drill program intersected mineralization in each drill hole on the A Zone as well as the D Zone, with the highlight of the program found in hole W26-13 which delivered a massive sulphide zone that returned 0.44% nickel (Ni), 0.28% copper (Cu) and 0.06% cobalt (Co) over 7.1 meters; including a higher-grade interval of 0.58% Ni, 0.18% Cu, and 0.08% Co over 4.0 meters.*See news release March 11, 2026 for full details. Numerous targets and multiple zones of mineralization have been identified on a property wide scale at Warren. The presence of nickel, copper, and particularly enriched cobalt within a massive sulphide zone in drill core at Warren supports the potential for the deposition of larger magmatic sulphide zones across the property,” she added.

Mink intends to purchase a historical VTEM survey, carried out across the Warren property by previous operators, and have maxwell plate analysis conducted in order to rank and prioritize the VTEM anomalies. This information will complement the ground induced polarization (IP) surveys and magnetic surveys already in Mink’s data base. Compilation work will prioritize the VTEM responses with known surface mineralization and current ground geophysical data in a preparation for a major drilling campaign.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) at its Warren and Montcalm projects, in the Timmins, Ontario area. Mink’s Montcalm Project covers 100 km2 adjacent to Glencore’s former Montcalm Mine which had historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010). Its Warren Ni Cu Co Project, which covers 1,130 hectares, is located 35 km away. Both projects are drill ready and permitted and have excellent access and infrastructure with an all-weather access road and power as well as proximity to the skilled labour and facilities of the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 33,606,719 Common Shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to proposed exploration plans and the exploration potential of the Company's mineral properties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: supply and liquidity of, and demand for, the Company’s shares, fluctuations in the Company’s share price, future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; or failure to obtain regulatory approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink’s filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Mink has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Mink disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.