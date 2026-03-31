PK Activation Gains Momentum in Thalassemia Agios’ Aqvesme Launch Reflects Strong Promise with Deliberate Uptake

Exton, PA, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights today announced new findings from Launch Dynamix™: Aqvesme in Thalassemia, highlighting early physician perceptions and adoption dynamics of Agios’ Aqvesme and its initial integration into clinical practice. Results point to a therapy entering the market with strong clinical credibility and high expectations, though real-world utilization remains in its early stages.

Fielded in early March 2026 among 59 hematologist/oncologists, the study finds that awareness of Aqvesme’s December 2025 approval is already widespread, with nearly two-thirds (64%) of physicians reporting familiarity. Among those aware, sentiment is notably positive, with physicians demonstrating high familiarity and strong perceived clinical advancement over existing treatment options. These findings reinforce the view that pyruvate kinase (PK) activation represents a meaningful innovation in the management of thalassemia.

This positive sentiment emerges within a rapidly evolving treatment landscape. Innovation in thalassemia has accelerated in recent years, driven by the introduction of gene therapies, transfusion-sparing approaches, and novel mechanisms of action. Within this context, Aqvesme is gaining recognition as a promising option for a subset of patients who remain inadequately managed on traditional standards of care.

Despite this enthusiasm, early prescribing patterns suggest a measured uptake. A majority of surveyed physicians (61%) report that they have not yet prescribed Aqvesme, underscoring that real-world adoption is still in its initial phase. This gap between perceived clinical value and actual use reflects a common dynamic in rare hematologic diseases, where physicians often adopt a deliberate approach as they build experience with new mechanisms, evaluate safety and efficacy in practice, refine patient selection, gain comfort with REMS requirements, and navigate reimbursement and access considerations.

Importantly, physicians see substantial long-term potential for Aqvesme. On average, they estimate that up to 30% of their current thalassemia patients could be appropriate candidates for treatment. Within this eligible population, physicians project Aqvesme could achieve a peak share of roughly one-third, signaling strong confidence in its role once early barriers are addressed. Patient identification remains a critical factor in shaping uptake. As with many emerging therapies in thalassemia, determining which patients are most likely to benefit from PK activation continues to evolve. To better understand these dynamics, Spherix Global Insights has continued its thalassemia research including patient-level data and insights in its recent Patient Chart Dynamix: Thalassemia (US) 2026 study, now with trended year-over-year data from 2025. This research provides a detailed view of real-world patient characteristics, treatment histories, and clinical profiles, offering actionable insights into how physicians are translating clinical promise into prescribing decisions.

“These early findings highlight a familiar but important pattern: strong clinical enthusiasm paired with cautious early adoption,” said Sarah Hendry, Franchise Head of Hematology at Spherix Global Insights. “Physicians clearly see the value of PK activation, but patient selection and real-world experience will ultimately determine how quickly that enthusiasm converts into routine use.”

As the thalassemia treatment paradigm continues to evolve, Aqvesme appears well-positioned to become a meaningful contributor to patient care. Continued education, clarity around optimal patient selection, and streamlined access pathways will be key to unlocking its full potential and accelerating adoption in the months ahead.

About Patient Chart Dynamix™

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year over year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal & demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Launch Dynamix™

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, hematology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, oncology, and ophthalmology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve by leveraging the insights of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

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