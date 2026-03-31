LifeMD Offers Novo Nordisk's Industry-First Wegovy® Telehealth Subscription Program

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced the launch of Novo Nordisk's new Wegovy® (semaglutide) subscription program — the first and only GLP-1 subscription offering of its kind — now available through LifeMD. The program meaningfully expands patient access to branded GLP-1 therapy and supports treatment adherence with significant cost savings.

The subscription model marks a significant evolution in branded GLP-1 distribution. Eligible patients who enroll in the multi-month Wegovy® program through LifeMD now benefit from structured pricing: up to $1,200 in annual savings for injectable formulations and $600 for oral therapy.

"Our inclusion in the Wegovy® subscription program is a natural extension of our established relationship with Novo Nordisk," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. "This program deepens the value of our collaboration and adds meaningful financial savings for the patients we serve. By integrating subscription pricing with our comprehensive remote patient care model, we're delivering the future of obesity treatment — branded therapy that is more accessible, affordable, and clinically supported."

Since its launch in 2025, LifeMD's collaboration with Novo Nordisk has expanded from an initial NovoCare® Pharmacy integration into a multi-faceted commercial collaboration spanning injectable and oral Wegovy® and Ozempic®. LifeMD is recognized as a telehealth provider on both the NovoCare® and Wegovy® websites — a distinction that underscores the depth and durability of the relationship.

Patients accessing Wegovy through LifeMD benefit from a comprehensive, end-to-end care experience that includes: virtual visits with LifeMD's affiliated medical group across all 50 states; ongoing clinical oversight and care management; access to nationwide diagnostic testing; and simplified billing and payment.

The Wegovy® subscription program is now available to eligible patients through LifeMD at https://lifemd.com/weight-management/.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

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Investor Contact

Atul Kavthekar, Chief Financial Officer

investors@lifemd.com