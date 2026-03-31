E-Invoicing Market Trends and Business Opportunities by Region 2026-2034 - B2C and E-commerce Applications Lead, with Europe at the Forefront

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Invoicing Market Report by Channel, Deployment Type, Application, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-invoicing market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with a market size estimated to reach USD 18.5 billion by 2025 and projected to expand to USD 70.3 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.96% from 2026 to 2034. This remarkable expansion is fueled by factors including the burgeoning e-commerce industry, widespread use of advanced IT solutions across various sectors, and technological advancements in web and software-based invoicing applications.

As businesses pivot towards digitalization and automation, e-invoicing systems are gaining traction, replacing traditional paper-based processes with faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient methods. Regulatory mandates are further accelerating this transition, with many governments requiring e-invoicing to mitigate tax evasion and enhance financial transparency. Additionally, the global push towards sustainability is motivating organizations to adopt e-invoicing, thus reducing their environmental impact by decreasing paper usage and waste.

Increasing Globalization and Digital Transformation: The move towards globalization and digital transformation is catalyzing e-invoicing adoption. By facilitating seamless and real-time invoice exchange across borders, e-invoicing mitigates the inefficiencies of traditional invoicing. Furthermore, the shift towards cloud-based solutions, mobility, and remote work drives the necessity for digital invoicing processes, ensuring faster and more efficient financial interactions in today's interconnected business arena.

Various Technological Advancements: Technological progress and a focus on automation are revolutionizing the e-invoicing landscape. Integration of AI and machine learning enhances the invoicing process by automating data extraction, validating accuracy, and predicting discrepancies. Additionally, blockchain technology offers secure, immutable transaction records, strengthening data integrity and reducing fraud risk. These innovations improve invoicing efficiency and build stakeholder trust.

Expanding E-Commerce Industry: The rapid expansion of e-commerce necessitates efficient invoicing systems capable of handling increased transaction volumes. E-invoicing addresses this demand by streamlining invoice generation, delivery, and processing. The digital nature of e-commerce aligns with e-invoicing, enhancing customer experience through prompt and seamless invoicing, which aids in timely payment initiation.

Breakup by Channel:

B2B

B2C

Others

The B2C segment emerges as the leading channel, offering streamlined payment processes and cost-saving advantages over paper-based systems.

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Cloud-based deployments dominate, providing accessibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency unmatched by on-premises solutions.

Breakup by Application:

Energy and Utilities

FMCG

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

E-commerce holds the largest market share, benefiting from the seamless integration of e-invoicing within digital transaction ecosystems.

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Europe leads the market, driven by regulatory mandates and strong technological infrastructure supporting e-invoicing adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The e-invoicing market is characterized by dynamic competition among established entities, innovative startups, and tech giants integrating AI, machine learning, and blockchain technologies. Leading players are prioritizing cloud-based solutions, expanding beyond invoicing with value-added services like supplier financing and spend analysis to offer comprehensive business solutions. Key players in the market include:

Basware Oy

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc

EDICOM

Esker

International Business Machines Corporation

Nipendo

Open Text Corporation

Pagero

PaySimple

Sage Group plc

SAP SE

Tradeshift Holdings, Inc.

Vertex, Inc

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $70.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sgflge

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