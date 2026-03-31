Static Code Analysis Software Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Static Code Analysis Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The static code analysis software market has witnessed consistent growth, with future projections indicating continued expansion. From 2025 to 2026, the market is expected to climb from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion, a CAGR of 3.6%, driven by increasing software complexity, cloud application development adoption, and enterprise emphasis on code reliability.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $1.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3%. This growth is fueled by the increasing use of AI-driven code scanning, demand for scalable cloud-based platforms, and heightened focus on real-time developer feedback and software security scrutiny. Emerging trends include rising adoption of cloud-native tools, automated vulnerability detection, and enhancement of developer-friendly interfaces.

The IoT's growth is a key driver, with the number of connected devices rising by 16% to 16 billion in 2023. This expansion necessitates robust static code analysis tools to ensure compliance and security standards are met, propelling market demand further.

Innovation remains integral, exemplified by major firms like JetBrains s.r.o., which launched Qodana in July 2023. This smart code quality platform supports over 60 programming languages, streamlining software development processes and integrating seamlessly with GitHub workflows. Meanwhile, Datadog, Inc.'s acquisition of Codiga in April 2023 exemplifies strategic expansion, enhancing its capabilities in static code analysis and overall developer experience.

Leading players in the market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Checkmarx, Veracode, SonarSource SA, JetBrains s.r.o., Parasoft, GrammaTech, and others, who continue to innovate and deliver advanced solutions to meet evolving market needs.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2025, with significant activity across North America, Europe, and elsewhere. Challenges such as tariffs impacting cloud infrastructure costs are particularly felt in North America and Europe, fostering regional investments and encouraging cost-efficient solutions.

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Markets Covered: Type: Cloud-Based; Web-Based | Component: Software; Service | Application: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Subsegments: Cloud-Based: Public Cloud; Private Cloud; Hybrid Cloud | Web-Based: Hosted Web-Based; On-Premise Web-Based

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Oracle, Checkmarx, Veracode, SonarSource SA, JetBrains s.r.o, and others.

Geographic Focus: Includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, among others.

Time Series: Historical data for the past five years and forecasts for the next ten years, reflecting spending ratios and GDP associations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Static Code Analysis Software market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Checkmarx

Veracode

SonarSource SA

JetBrains s.r.o

Parasoft

GrammaTech

CAST Corporation

Codacy

CodeScene AB

Embold Software Private Limited

Idera Inc

Perforce Software Inc

Snyk Ltd

Semgrep Inc

DeepSource Corp

HCL Technologies Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhtrwq

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